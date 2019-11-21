Rugged Kaby Lake vehicle PC does it all on the road or rail

Vecow’s Linux-friendly “IVH-9024MX ICY” in-vehicle PC runs on a 7th or 6th Gen Core or Xeon CPUs and offers triple displays, 6x SATA bays, 4x PoE+ ports, 2x mini-PCIe, and EN50155: 2017 and EN45545-2 railway compliance.



Vecow unveiled the rugged IVH-9024MX ICY back in June as an all-purpose in-vehicle and rolling-stock computer and this week announced certifications for EN50155 and EN45545-2 (fire protection) railway safety standards. This is the first 7th Gen Kaby Lake based fanless embedded system to receive these certifications, claims Vecow.







IVH-9024MX ICY

(click image to enlarge)



The IVH-9024MX ICY is billed as a solution for Advanced Driver Assistance System (ADAS), in-vehicle surveillance, in-vehicle diagnostics, Passenger Information System (PIS), Media and Entertainment Systems (MES), mobile in-vehicle communication, and pantograph inspection, among other in-vehicle and rolling stock applications. A pantograph refers to folding thingies like duplication pens and the connection apparatus on top of electric trains, trams, and buses that we always remember falling off the power lines on Muni buses back when we could afford to live in San Francisco.

The system runs Linux or Windows 10/8.1/7 on 7th Gen Kaby Lake S-series or 6th Gen Skylake-S Core or Xeon processors with Intel HD Graphics 630/530. There’s also an Intel C236 chipset and support for up to 32GB 2400/2133MHz DDR4 via dual channels, including ECC RAM.

More than half the 260 x 215 x 155mm footprint is taken up by six 2.5-inch, front-access SATA III bays with RAID 0, 1, 5, 10. There’s also a CFast socket and support for up to 2x mSATA SSDs via mini-PCIe slots. It’s unclear if these are separate from two mini-PCIe slots, which are said to support PCIe/USB/mSATA and are accompanied by 3x SIM card slots. WiFi/BT and 4G/GPS modules with antennas are optional.







IVH-9024MX ICY, front and back



The IVH-9024MX ICY is further equipped with 6x Intel-based Gigabit Ethernet ports, including 4x 802.3at-compliant, 25.5W/48V PoE+ ports for driving surveillance cameras. The PoE+ ports are equipped with rugged “X-coded” M12 connectors with power on/off control. The two standard GbE ports offer WoL and PXE and one of them also supports iAMT 11.0.

Triple simultaneous displays are available via DVI-I and DVI-D ports with 1920 x 1200 resolution and a 4K-enabled DisplayPort. There are also Realtek ALC892 powered mic-in and line-out jacks. Other features include 4x RS-232/422/485 and 8x USB 3.0 ports, an internal USB 2.0 header, and dual DIO ports with a total of 32 isolated digital inputs and outputs.

The system has a super wide-range 16V to 160V DC terminal block input with 4242V DC isolation and up to 500V surge protection. There is also a remote switch, ignition control, a watchdog, HW monitoring, and optional TPM 2.0 and UPS backup. The 6-Kilogram system can be wall-mounted.

The operating range goes from -40 to 45°C to -40 to 70°C, depending on the processor. There’s also 5% to 95% non-condensing humidity tolerance as well as 50G shock resistance per IEC 60068-2-27 and IEC 61373. The 5Grms vibration resistance complies with IEC 60068-2-64 and IEC 61373. In addition to the EN50155 and EN45545-2 ratings, the system complies with EN50121-3-2.



Further information

The IVH-9024MX ICY is available now at an undisclosed price. More information may be found in Vecow’s new railway certification announcement, as well as its original announcement, the IVH-9024MX ICY product page, and this recently posted Intel Solutions Directory page.

