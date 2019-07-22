Rugged, Kaby Lake transport computer has a 10-port LAN switch with PoE

Axiomtek’s Linux-ready “tBOX400-510-FL” transportation system has a 7th Gen Intel CPU and a 10-port managed switch with 8x M12-style 10/100Mbps PoE and 2x GbE ports. The rugged system also has 3x mini-PCIe slots and dual swappable SATA drives.



Axiomtek has launched a fanless, Kaby Lake-U based transportation computer with a choice of power supplies designed for in-vehicle, marine, or railway applications. The rugged tBOX400-510-FL features a Qualcomm-driven, Layer 2 managed PoE switch with support for IP surveillance and video management applications. “Customers can connect IP cameras directly without installing an extra PoE switch, minimizing overall deployment costs and installation space onboard,” stated Axiomtek product manager Sharon Huang.







tBOX400-510-FL, front and back

(click images to enlarge)



Six of the switched ports are 10/100Mbps with M12-type D Power-over-Ethernet connections and two are standard 10/100/100Mbps (Gigabit Ethernet) M12-type A ports. The 6x 802.3at-compliant PoE ports have a combined power budget of up to 120W, with up to 30W available for each port when using four or fewer ports simultaneously.

The Ethernet switch supports a long list of networking features including VLAN, QoS, SSL, networking redundancy, and PoE scheduling. There is also a third GbE port (Intel i210-IT), which is independent of the switch.

Like Axiomtek’s recent tBOX300-510-FL, which has a somewhat similar feature set, but focuses on SATA and expandable I/O more than networking, the tBOX400-510-FL runs on a dual-core Intel 7th Gen U-series “Kaby Lake-U” processor. Linux and Windows 10 are available to run on these Core i7/i5/i3 and Celeron 3965U parts, which feature relatively low, 15W TDPs.

Like the tBOX300-510-FL, the tBOX400-510-FL supports up to 32GB DDR4 RAM via dual slots and offers single DVI-I and RS-232/422/485 (or serial console) ports, 4x USB 3.0 ports, and dual audio jacks. Other similar features include a watchdog timer, as well as 3x full-size mini-PCIe slots with dual SIM slots for wireless expansion.







tBOX400-510-FL detail views

(click images to enlarge)



The tBOX400-510-FL provides 2x swappable, 2.5-inch SATA bays with RAID 0/1 support, and one of the mini-PCIe slots supports mSATA. Options include SATA and mSATA drives, wireless modules, and isolated DIO.

The specific PoE support depends on your choice of supplies, which include 24-110 VDC (railway), 12/24 VDC (vehicle), and 24 VDC (marine) inputs, each of which has even wider power tolerances than those numbers indicate. The railway supply uses an M12 connection while the vehicle and marine supplies, as well as a separate PoE input, use terminal block connectors. Remote and reset buttons are available.

The IP30-protected, 321 x 210.2 x 73.3mm aluminum extrusion and heavy-duty steel chassis weighs 3.5 kg and is protected against over/under/reverse voltage and short circuits. The wall-mountable system supports -40 to 60°C temperatures and offers humidity resistance rated at 10% – 95%, non-condensing.

With SSDs, vibration resistance extends to 3 Grms, per MIL-STD-810G, Method 514.6C, and shock “optioning” is rated at 50 Grms, half-sine 11ms, per IEC 60068-2-27. Other certifications include CE (Class A) and FCC, as well as E-Mark, ISO 7637-2, EN 50155, EN 50121-3-2, EN 45545-2, IEC 60945, and DNV 2.4.



Further information

The tBOX400-510-FL is available for purchase at an undisclosed price. More information may be found in Axiomtek’s tBOX400-510-FL announcement and product page.

