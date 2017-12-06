Rugged Kaby Lake PC travels by road, rail, or the briny deep

Axiomtek’s “tBOX500-510-FL” transportation PC has a Kaby Lake U-series CPU, 2x swappable SATA III bays, 3x mini-PCIe, modular I/O, and -40 to 70°C support.



The tBOX500-510-FL is a scaled back version of Axiomtek’s similarly Intel Kaby Lake U-series based tBOX324-894-FL. Designed for vehicle, railway, and marine transportation applications, the tBOX500-510-FL runs Linux or Windows 10 on dual-core, 15W TDP Kaby Lake chips ranging from the Core i7-7600U (2.8GHz/3.9GHz) to a 2.2GHz Celeron 3965U.







tBOX500-510-FL, front and back, with rear view showing both modular I/O slots populated

(click images to enlarge)



The 321 x 210.2 x 73.3mm, 3.5-Kilogram tBOX500-510-FL has a lower vertical profile than its predecessor. Ruggedization features are similar to those of the tBOX324-894-FL. The IP30-protected system offers a -40 to 70ºC operating range with SSDs (-25 to 55°C for HDDs), and anti-vibration support up to 5Grms with SSD and 2Grms with HDD.

The computer is available in three VDC power-input ranges: 9-36V (vehicle), 14-32V (railway/marine), and 17-137.5V (railway). There’s are optional M12 or terminal block power connections, and certifications include EN 50155, EN 50121, E-Mark, ISO 7637, DNV 2.4, EN 45545-2, and IEC 60945. Power management features include ACC on/off delay, shutdown delay, and over/under voltage protection.

The tBOX500-510-FL feature set is similar to that of the tBOX324-894-FL, with a few key exceptions. There’s only one GbE port instead of four, but dual modular I/O slots enable 4x GbE ports and more (see farther below). The GbE port and optional 4-port add-on also provides optional PoE support with 30W PoE (IEEE 802.3at) output per port. If both modular slots are populated with PoE, you’ll have 8x PoE ports, and each port enables the connection of an IP camera without requiring an extra PoE switch.

Serial support has been downgraded to a single. non-isolated RS-232/422/485 port. If you want the tBOX324-894-FL’s CAN, DIO, and additional serial ports, you need to use the modular I/O slots.

You can load up to 32GB DDR4 via dual sockets, and there’s a pair of swappable 2.5-inch SATA 3 bays and an mSATA slot. The system is further equipped with 4x USB 3.0 ports, a DVI-I port, and audio in and out jacks. A watchdog and various buttons and LEDs are also available.







tBOX500-510-FL options

(click image to enlarge)



The tBOX500-510-FL features 3x full-size mini-PCIe slots and 2x SIM card slots. The dual modular I/O slots can be populated with various options including 4x GbE, 4x GbE with PoE, 4x serial, 4x CAN, 8-bit DIO, and more to bring it to level of the tBOX324-894-FL and beyond. Other options include SSDs, HDDs, video capture, and a variety of wireless modules.



Further information

The tBOX500-510-FL is “coming soon” at an undisclosed price. More information may be found on Axiomtek’s tBOX500-510-FL product page.

