Rugged, Kaby Lake NVR computer has eight GbE ports with PoE

Axiomtek’s fanless, Linux-ready “eBOX671-517-FL” industrial NVR computer provides 6th or 7th Gen Core CPUs, 8x PoE-enabled GbE ports, 2x SATA slots, and 4x mini-PCIe slots.



Axiomtek has launched a rugged industrial computer for network video recorder (NVR) applications including security surveillance, optical inspection, and edge computing. The eBOX671-517-FL can connect up to 8x IP cameras via its Power-over-Ethernet capable Gigabit Ethernet ports with 802.3af/802.3at support at up to 90W.







eBOX671-517-FL, front and back

(click images to enlarge)



Like Axiomtek’s eBOX700-891-FL , the system runs Linux or Windows 10 IoT on Intel’s 7th Gen “Kaby Lake” Core i7/i5/i3 and Celeron processors compatible with an LGA1151 socket. It also supports 6th Gen “Skylake” Core chips. An Intel Q170 chipset handles I/O duty.

The eBOX671-517-FL supports up to 32GB dual-channel DDR4 and provides 2x SATA bays. There’s also an mSATA slot enabled via one of the 2x half-size mini-PCIe slots.

The total of 4x mini-PCIe slots include 2x full-size slots accompanied by 2x front-facing SIM slots and 4x SMA antenna connectors. The SATA and mini-PCIe connections are supported with optional HDDs, SSDs, and WiFi and 3G/4G modules.

Mini-PCIe options are also available for LAN, COM, DIO, and CAN, as well as a separate CANOpen enabled CAN add-ons. These options can be expressed via a “flexible I/O window” with dual DB9 port cutouts.







eBOX671-517-FL detail view

(click image to enlarge)



Media interfaces include HDMI 1.4b, VGA, and DVI-D ports plus dual audio jacks. The system is further equipped with 4x USB 3.0, 2x USB 2.0, and 2x RS-232/422/485 ports, as well as 6-in/2-out isolated DIO.

The 280 x 210 x 79.6mm embedded computer has a Phoenix-style 24VDC input with voltage and current protections plus power and reset buttons and an optional ignition feature. There are also 4x LEDs and a watchdog timer. Wall and DIN-rail mounts are available along with Axiomtek’s AXView software for smart device monitoring and remote management.

The metal-built, IP40-protected eBOX671-517-FL can tolerate -40 to 50°C to -40 to 70°C temperatures, depending on the specific Core processor and CPU usage rates. When equipped with an SSD, shock resistance is rated at 50G, half sine, 11ms (IEC 60068-2-27) and vibration at 3Grms STD, random, 5-500Hz, 1 hr/axis (IEC 60068-2-64). Humidity resistance is listed as 10% to 90%, non-condensing.



Further information

The eBOX671-517-FL is available now at an undisclosed price. More information may be found in Axiomtek’s eBOX671-517-FL announcement and product page.

