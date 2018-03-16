Rugged, Kaby Lake based NVR system offers up to eight PoE ports

Aaeon’s automotive-focused “VPC-5600S” networked video recorder PC runs Linux or Windows on 7th Gen Core chips and offers dual hot-swappable SATA trays and 6x to 10x GbE ports, with 4x to 8x of those supporting PoE.



Aaeon has launched a rugged VPC-5600S network video recorder (NVR) embedded computer with up to 10x Gigabit Ethernet ports, of which up to 8x support Power-over-Ethernet (PoE). Together with the Linux and Windows supported Intel 7th Gen “Kaby Lake” CPUs, the capability enables users to “receive the highest quality images from multiple sources without any danger of data loss,” says Aaeon. With the additional four USB 3.0 ports, the VPC-5600S can support up to 14x high-grade surveillance cameras, says the Asus-owned company.







VPC-5600S, front and back, in configuration with 8x PoE GbE ports and 2x standard GbE ports

(click images to enlarge)



In the press release, Aaeon bills the system as a general-purpose NVR platform for surveillance, but notes that the CAN bus and vibration resistance “make this system ideal for in-vehicle applications.” The product page, however, describes it only as an in-vehicle device, and notes: “Built-in intelligence prevents undue vehicle battery discharge, preventing damage to the vehicle’s battery and itself.”

The VPC-5600-S’s “smart PoE functionality” enables customers to save time and money on maintenance, says Aaeon “If any camera or sensor connected to the system isn’t working as it should, it can be remotely checked and rebooted,” says the company. “Even if peripheral devices stop working altogether, the rest of the network will continue running smoothly. Additionally, since voltage and current information from each connected sensor can be sent to the cloud for analysis, the system also serves as an effective IoT gateway device.”

The VPC-5600-S defaults to a dual-core, 2.4GHz Intel Core i3-7100U, but supports other Kaby Lake processors. You can load up to up to 32GB DDR4-2133 via dual sockets.







VPC-5600S, front and back, with 10x GbE ports and swappable SATA tray option on bottom, closed and open

(click images to enlarge)



Two SATA SSD slots with RAID 0/1 support are available, one of which must be disabled if using the separate, optional mSATA socket. A removable tray for hot swaps is optional. This is one of several optional extension modules available, including “additional display or COM ports” that are added to the bottom of the unit, adding vertical height (see images above).

In addition to the 4x to 8x PoE GbE ports, there are two similarly Realtek RTL8111E based GbE ports without PoE. The IEEE 802.3at/af compatible PoE ports draw 60W per set of four ports.







VPC-5600S rear panel detail view

(click image to enlarge)



Wireless radios can be added with the help of 3x USB 2.0 ready mini-PCIe slots, one of which also offers PCIe support. Two of the slots are full-size and one is half-size. Also available are two SIM slots, wireless linked LEDs, a G-sensor, and a GPS/GLONASS location chip with optional antenna.

Wireless accessories include a WiFi/Bluetooth 4.0 module with optional WiFi antennas and coaxial cables. There’s also an optional 4G LTE mini-PCIe module (Quectel EC25-E) for Europe and Asia, plus a USB-based 3G module (Quectel UC20-G), both with cable and antenna.

The VPC-5600-S is further equipped with 4x USB 3.0 ports, 2x RS-232/422/485 DB-9 ports, and CAN 2.0B. There’s also an optional, UART-based OBDII Function (SAE J1939/J1708), which may replace the CAN connection.

Dual display support is available via HDMI and DisplayPorts, and a pair of audio I/O jacks are onboard. An external connector is provided for 8-bit DIO, which includes a 4-channel digital input with 3,000-VDC isolated wet/dry contact, and a 4-ch, digital output listed as “compatible 5 V/TTL, 31 mA max. per channel.”

The fanless, 200 x 174 x 64mm computer weighs 2.6 Kilograms, and has a -20 to 70°C operating range and “project base” support for -40 to 85°C. The E-Mark certified system also offers vibration resistance that complies with MIL-STD-810G. There’s a 10-36VDC input with ignition pin, as well as a remote power connector and a 12V output. A Fuse connector is available, and a 120W Ac adapter is optional.



Further information

The VPC-5600-S appears to be available at an undisclosed price. More information may be found on Aaeon’s VPC-5600-S product page.