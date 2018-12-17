Rugged, Jetson TX2 based computer targets AI on the edge

Axiomtek’s fanless, IP67-protected “eBOX800-900-FL” computer runs Ubuntu on a Jetson TX2 module and offers -30 to 60°C support, 3Grms vibration resistance, M.2 NVMe expansion, and 2x GbE ports, including one with PoE.



Axiomtek turned to the Arm-based Jetson TX2 module for its eBOX560-900-FL industrial edge AI computer and has now spun a larger (366.83 x 210 x 83mm) more rugged, wall- or VESA-mounted eBOX800-900-FL model designed for smart city, smart manufacturing, and smart transportation applications. It similarly runs Ubuntu 16.04.







eBOX800-900-FL side view

Nvidia’s Jetson TX2 module features 2x high-end “Denver 2” cores and 4x Cortex-A57 cores. You also get a 256-core Pascal GPU with CUDA libraries for running AI and machine learning algorithms.

The module also supplies the eBOX800-900-FL with 8GB LPDDR4, 32GB eMMC, and 802.11ac WiFi and Bluetooth. Nvidia recently announced a 4GB RAM version of the TX2.







eBOX800-900-FL (left) and detail view

The eBOX800-900-FL incorporates the TX2 module within an unidentified “SBC87900” mainboard. This is enclosed in an IP67-rated extruded aluminum and heavy-duty steel case for dust protection and water resistance, up from IP40 protection on the earlier eBOX560-900-FL.

The 4.31-kilogram system offers -30 to 60°C support, up from the previous -10 to 50°C, and similarly provides vibration endurance for up to 3Grms. It also supplies rugged, M12 (X-coded) and C3 port form factors, as well as 4x N-jack waterproof antenna openings with antennas.

Dual M2-based GbE ports are available, including one with 30W, IEEE 802.3at compliant Power-over-Ethernet support. The PoE port supports IP cameras or “any PoE device such as traffic flow monitoring, license plate recognition, vehicle recognition, and machine vision,” says Axiomtek.

The eBOX800-900-FL is equipped with C3-style USB 2.0 and HD-ready HDMI ports. There’s also an M.2 slot (PCIe 2.0 x4) that can load an optional, 64GB or higher NVMe storage module. A full-size mini-PCIe slot and SIM slot support an optional LTE module.

An M2 connector protects the wide range, 100VAC to 240VAC power input, which provides 10kV surge protection. A separate DC version provides OVP, OCP, SCP, and SPD power protection features. Other features include a watchdog and optional cables.



Further information

The eBOX800-900-FL is “coming soon” at an undisclosed price. More information may be found on Axiomtek’s eBOX800-900-FL product page.

