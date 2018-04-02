Rugged IoT gateway goes all out on M.2 and mini-PCIe expansion

Ibase’s fanless “AGS100” and “AGS102” IoT gateways runs on Intel Apollo Lake SoCs, and offer dual displays and GbE ports, multiple M.2 and mini-PCIe interfaces for mSATA and wireless, and up to -40 to 70°C support.



Ibase’s new AGS100 and AGS102 gateways are aimed at industrial control and factory automation applications. The otherwise identical AGS102 model adds 4-in/4-out GPIO and two RS232 ports for a total of four serial ports.







AGS100 (left) and AGS102 on DIN-rails

(click images to enlarge)



The AGS100 and AGS102 support Intel’s quad-core, Atom x7-E3950 with 12W TDP and dual-core, Atom x5-E3930 with 6.5W TDP. Although the E3950 typically runs at 1.6GHz/2.0GHz, Ibase says its system supports 2.0GHz/2.5GHz speeds. The E3930 runs at the typical 1.3GHz/1.8GHz. The system supports -40 to 70°C temperatures with either Atom model. If you choose the quad-core Pentium N4200 or dual-core Celeron N3350 Apollo Lake processors, the range narrows to -20 to 60°C.

No OS support was listed for these Apollo Lake based systems, but we imagine Linux runs just fine. Competing rugged, Apollo Lake IoT gateways include Adlink’s MXE-210, among others.

The 160 x 110 x 44mm aluminum and steel chassis supports extended shock (MIL-STD-810G) and vibration (IEC 60068-2-64) tolerance standards. DIN-rail and wall mounting are available, as well as a 3-pin DC terminal block input for wide-range, 9-36V power with over/under/reverse voltage protection.







AGS100 (left) and AGS102 horizontal views

(click images to enlarge)



The AGS100 and AGS102 is available with 4GB to 8GB of DDR3L-1866, and a variety of expansion options for storage. There is a dedicated mini-PCIe based mSATA socket and an M.2 B-Key 2242 socket, both of which support an optional 64GB MLC industrial-grade SSD.

In addition, the system provides a full-size mini-PCIe slot that supports USB 2.0, PCIe, and SATA, as well as an M.2 B-Key 3042 socket that offers USB 2.0 and SATA interfaces for wireless or storage. Finally, there’s an M.2 E-Key socket with USB 2.0 and PCIe that is designed for a WiFi/Bluetooth module. Dual antennas holes and a SIM card slot are also available.

The AGS100 and AGS102 provide dual Gigabit Ethernet ports, 4x USB 3.0 ports, and 2x RS232/422/485 ports. As noted, the AGS102 adds two more RS-232 ports plus 8-bit, isolated GPIO.



SE-102-N

Both models provide dual display support via DVI-I and DisplayPorts, as well as a speaker out connector. If you’re looking for a more signage-oriented Apollo Lake system, check out Ibase’s Linux-ready, slim-height SE-102-N.



Further information

No pricing or availability information was provided for the AGS100 or AGS102. More information may be found on Ibase’s AGS100 and AGS102 product pages.

