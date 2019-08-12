Rugged industrial PCs with Skylake or Kaby Lake offer up to four PCIe/PCI slots

Advantech’s modular “IPC-220/240” industrial computers run on 6th or 7th Gen Intel CPUs with dual SATA bays, up to triple display support, up to 6x USB 3.0 ports, and either 2x (220) or 4x (240) PCIe/PCI slots.



Advantech has launched IPC-220 and IPC-240 industrial PCs starting at $1,055 for the IPC-220 with an Intel 6th Gen (Skylake) or 7th Gen (Kaby Lake) Core i3 chip and no operating system. No Linux distros are listed for this Windows-oriented system, but with the barebones option available with Advantech’s web-based Configure-to-Order Services (CTOS), you can presumably load your own. Advantech also lists specs for a separately available PCE-2029 or PCE-2129 mainboard.







IPC-220 (left) and its separately available PCE-2129 mainboard

(click images to enlarge)







IPC-220/240 models with PCIe/PCI configurations

(click image to enlarge)







IPC-220/240 CPU choices

(click image to enlarge)







PCE-2029/2129 detail views

(click images to enlarge)







IPC-220 (left) and IPC-240

(click images to enlarge)





IPC-240

The dual PCIe/PCI slot IPC-220 measures 230 x 150 x 140mm while the quad PCIe/PCI IPC-240 is a bit wider at 230 x 180 x 150mm. Otherwise, the systems appear to be identical. The full-sized slots let you add PCIe or PCI add-ons such as I/O, motion, vision, and GPU cards “to support machine control and vision applications, or provide artificial intelligence for automated optical inspection (AOI) operations,” says Advantech.The IPC-220/240 supports 6th or 7th Gen LGA1151-socket processors with Intel Q170 or H110 chipsets. With the Q170, you get 6x USB 3.0 and 2x USB 2.0 ports vs. 4x USB 3.0 and 4x USB 2.0 on the H110. Both models also offer two additional onboard USB 2.0 interfaces.With the Q170 I/O controller, you get also get RAID 0/1/5/10 and triple display support with DisplayPort, and one of the two GbE ports uses an Intel I219LM controller instead of I219V. In either case, the second port is an i210AT.All the ports are front-facing, including the side-mounted PCIe/PCI slots. Although the temperature range is a modest 0 to 45°C, you also get vibration resistance rated at 3Grms (SSD) or 0.5Grms (HDD) @ 5 ~ 500 Hz, random, 1 hr/axis. The system provides IEC-68-2-27-compliant shock resistance (SSD only) of 10G half-sine, 11ms, as well as humidity tolerance rated at 95% @ 40°C (non-condensing).To adapt to the fluctuating power distributions typical in modern factories, the IPC-220/240 has a 19-24 VDC input and a remote power switch, both via a Phoenix connectors. It also provides 5 VDC/2A and 12 VDC/2A outputs to power peripherals. The system consumes about 150W or 220W, depending on whether one or more PCIe/PCI add-on slots are loaded.

The IPC-220/240 supports up to 32GB DDR4 (2133/2400MHz) via dual sockets and supplies dual 2.5-inch SATA bays and a mini-PCIe slot with mSATA. In addition to the USB and GbE ports, there are 2x RS-232/422/485 ports. There’s also an Advantech iDoor I/O module slot.

The system is equipped with HDMI (4096 x 2160 @ 30) and VGA (o 2048 x 1152) ports. As noted, triple independent displays are available with the Q170 chipset if you purchase an optional cable that gives you a DisplayPort (4096 x 2160). Other features include mic-in and line-out interfaces and a watchdog. Options include storage, power adapters and cords, a PoE cable, a CPU cooler, and various warranties.



Further information

The IPC-220/240 is available for order, starting at $1,055 for the IPC-220 and $1,075 for the IPC-240. More information may be found in Advantech’s announcement, posted on Design World Online, as well as the IPC-220 product page. There’s also a datasheet for the PCE-2029/2129 mainboard (PDF).