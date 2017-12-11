Rugged in-vehicle PC line includes Kaby Lake and Bay Trail models

Ibase’s rugged MPT V-Series in-vehicle computers offer 7th/6th Gen Core or Bay Trail CPUs, plus 2x mini-PCIe, 3x M.2, and optional CAN or OBD-II links.



Ibase announced a new line of fanless MPT V-Series computers for IoT applications, starting with two rugged, in-vehicle models: the MPT-7000V with Intel’s 7th (“Kaby Lake”) or 6th (“Skylake”) Generation Core processors and the MPT-3000V with a quad-core, 1.91GHz Atom E3845 from the Bay Trail generation with 10W TDP. The systems support Windows 7/10 or Linux with kernel 3.8.0. In both cases, 64-bit implementations are required in order to use the driver for the supplied G-sensor, which appears to be necessary for shock resistance.







MPT-7000V (left) and MPT-3000V

(click images to enlarge)



The MPT V-Series systems feature a cable-free design with a swappable power supply module system that enables them to meet “various regulatory requirements” in different regions, says Ibase. Designed primarily for fleet operations, the systems “come with self-protection, self-debugging and reporting capabilities to actively or passively carry out the necessary protective measures,” says Ibase. No details on these features were provided, however.

The first two MPT V-Series computers have a similar base feature set, with the MPT-7000V adding extras such as a PCIe x4 slot and additional USB and SATA ports. The systems have 256 x 182mm footprints, but differ in their vertical dimensions: 83mm for the MPT-7000V, and 55mm for the MPT-3000V.

Both systems feature shock (Sawtooth: 20G, 11msec) and MIL-STD-810G-compliant vibration resistance. For vibration, the systems support 2.26 Grms (SSD) or 1.04 Grms (HDD) at 5 to 500 Hz (Z-axis only).

The MPT-7000V supports temperatures of -20 to 45°C (HDD), -30 to 55°C (SSD), and -40 to 70°C (SSD, system only). The Atom-based MPT-3000V supports -20 to 50°C (HDD) and -40 to 70°C (SSD). Both models integrate 9-36V power inputs that support car battery operation.







MPT-7000V, front and back

(click images to enlarge)



The MPT-7000V can load up to 8GB DDR4-2133 while the MPT-3000V supports up to 4GB DDR3L-1333, both via dual SODIMM slots. They both offer 2.5-inch CFast slots, and the MPT-7000V gives you dual 2.5-inch SATA bays while the MPT-3000V supplies one.

Further storage expansion is available on both models via an M.2 2280 socket with SATA support. There are also M.2 3042 (USB 2.0) and M.2 2230 (USB 2.0 and PCIe) sockets, as well as 2x mini-PCIe slots: a half-sized slot with USB 2.0, and a full-size slot that also supports PCIe signals. As noted, the MPT-7000V also adds a PCIe x4 socket. Both models round out their wireless support with 2x front-panel SIM slots for wireless redundancy, as well as 4x antenna connectors.







MPT-3000V, front and back

(click images to enlarge)



I/O ports are split up between front and rear panels. Both systems provide 2x GbE ports, 2x audio mic-in and line-out jacks, and 3x COM ports, including one with RS422/485 support. The COM ports can be converted to optional CAN 2.0B or OBD-II (SAE J1939) telematics connections

The MPT-7000V has 2x USB 3.0 and 2x USB 2.0 ports while the MPT-3000V has 1x USB 3.0 and 3x USB 2.0 ports. There are also DVI-D and VGA ports. Onboard “wide-range voltage” GPIO is available along with LEDs, a reset button, and custom mounting rails.



Further information

The Core-based MPT-7000V and Atom-based MPT-3000V appear to be available now at undisclosed prices. More information may be found in the Ibase MPT V-Series announcement, as well as the MPT-7000V and MPT-3000V product pages.

