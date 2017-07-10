Rugged in-vehicle computer keeps on truckin’ with Bay Trail Atom

Lanner’s Linux-friendly “LVC-2001” in-vehicle PC runs on a Bay Trail Atom, and offers GPS, 2x GbE, SATA, 3x mini-PCIe, and MIL-STD-810G ruggedization.



Lanner has launched a fanless, rugged “vehicle gateway controller” for in-vehicle fleet management applications. The 198 x 185 x 52mm LVC-2001 ships with dual core, 1.33GHz Atom E3825 or quad-core, 1.91GHz Atom E3845 SoCs from Intel’s 22nm Bay Trail generation. It supports Linux, offering aging RHEL 5 and Fedora 14 options based on a 2.6.18 or later, as well as Windows options including Windows 10 IoT.







LVC-2001, front and back

The rugged LVC-2001 offers extended -20 to 60°C or -5 to 45°C support, depending on the conflicting citations. The system provides MIL-STD-810G rated vibration and shock resistance complying with Methods 514.6 and 516.6, respectively.

The heavy-steel enclosed, 1.8 kilogram system features a wide-range 9-36V input with 3-pin terminal block and ignition support, as well as 12V/1A DC output. Wall mounting is available.







LVC-2001 detail views

The LVC-2001 supports up to 4GB or 8GB DDR3L RAM, depending on different notations. It offers mSATA support, as well as a 2.5-inch storage bay with a SATA 2.0 interface.

Dual GbE ports are available along with 2x RS-232/422/485 ports, and single HDMI, VGA, USB 3.0, and USB 2.0 ports. A CAN Bus interface is optional.







LVC-2001 block diagram

Two full-size mini-PCIe slots support USB and USB/PCIe, respectively, and both support a total of 4x externally accessible SIM slots for cellular expansion. There’s also a half-size mini-PCIe with USB/PCIe support, but no SIM. The system features a u-blox NEO-7N GPS module as well as an ADXL 345 G-sensor.

The LVC-2001 is further equipped with a watchdog and hardware monitoring. Although not listed on either the product page or PDF datasheets, the detail diagram indicates a MIO interface that appears to offer access to 16x pins of GPIO. The detail view also shows an audio jack. The block diagram shows the audio and DIO (but only 4x in, 4x out), as well as an LVDS interface.



Further information

No pricing or availability information was provided for the LVC-2001. More information may be found on Lanner’s LVC-2001 product page.

