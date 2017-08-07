Rugged i.MX6 SBC and panel PC power up via PoE

Habey’s new 3.5-inch, PoE-ready “EMB-3200” SBC which offers NXP’s i.MX6, also drives a Linux- and Android driven, 7-inch “OPC-4207” touch-panel system.



Habey, which recently released a Kaby Lake based BIS-6862, has now turned to an ARM (now called arm) system-on-chip for its EMB-3200 SBC and EMB-3200-driven OPC-4207 touch-panel computer. No OS support is listed for the NXP i.MX6 based SBC, but the fanless, open frame OPC-4207 runs Android 6.0.1, Debian 8, or Yocto based Linux 3.14.







EMB-3200 (left) and OPC-4207

(click images to enlarge)



The EMB-3200 SBC and OPC-4207 open frame panel computer provide extended temperature and long-lifecycle support. You can purchase the system with one or two GbE ports, depending on whether you have the Dual Lite or Quad i.MX6 option. In either case, one of the ports can fit an optional Power-over-Ethernet (PoE) module. The 802.3af-compliant PoE option is said to be ideal for tight spaces or for automating existing structures or equipment. It’s also said to be useful for deployments that need to be set up quickly.



EMB-3200 SBC

The 146 x 102mm EMB-3200 SBC provides NXP’s 1GHz Cortex-A9-based i.MX6, which may well be the most popular and enduring SoC in embedded Linux history. As noted, it’s available in dual or quad-core versions. The long list of i.MX6 based 3.5-inch SBCs was most recently joined by NutsBoard.org’s Pistachio.







EMB-3200 front and back views

(click images to enlarge)



The EMB-3200 is equipped with 1GB RAM, up to 8GB flash, and a microSD slot. An HDMI port is joined by two LVDS connectors. The LVDS connector that’s designed for 7-inch touchscreens such as the OPC-4207 is available on an FPC cable connector.

A sandwich-style riser card that covers over a third of the total board space integrates a USB-driven WiFi/Bluetooth module, as well as a portside HDMI port and microSD slot. In between there appears to be a micro-USB port. It’s not listed in the specs, but a micro-USB device port appears in the same position on the OPC-4207 detail diagram shown farther below.







EMB-3200 detail view

(click image to enlarge)



Other real-world ports include the one or two GbE ports, one of which supports the optional PoE module. You also get a power jack for the 12-36V supply and dual USB 2.0 host ports. Internal I/O includes 4x serial, as well as CAN, I2C, SPI, and audio interfaces. GPIO is variably listed as 4x or 8x.

A mini-PCIe slot, SIM socket, and watchdog are also onboard. The board offers extended -20 to 70°C support.

Specifications listed for EMB-3200 SBC include:

Processor — NXP i.MX6 DualLite or Quad (2x or 4x Cortex-A9 cores @ 1GHz); Vivante GPU

Memory: 1GB DDR3 RAM Up to 8GB iNAND flash MicroSD slot

Display: Mini-HDMI port up to 1920 x 1080 LVDS (via FPC) for up to 1920 x 1080 7-inch panel 24-bit LVDS connector for up to 15-inch panel 4-wire touch controller

Wireless — 802.11a/b/g/n + Bluetooth 4.2 module via internal USB

Networking – 1x (Dual Lite) or 2x (Quad) 10/100/1000 Ethernet ports (1x with optional 12V PoE module)

Other I/O: 2x USB 2.0 host ports 2x USB 2.0 headers Micro-USB device port 3x RS232 headers RS232/422/485 header 4x or 8x GPIO CAN, I2C, SPI Audio line-out, mic-in, headphone, 1W speaker headers

Expansion — Full-size mini-PCIe with USB support; SIM card socket

Other features — Watchdog

Power — 12-36V DC input; Optional PoE

Operating temperature — -20 to 70°C

Dimensions — 146 x 102mm (3.5-inch form factor)



OPC-4207 touch panel

The open frame OPC-4207 touch-panel computer builds upon the EMB-3200 design with a 7-inch resistive or projected capacitive touchscreen with 1024 x 600 resolution. The fanless, steel-housed device offers IP65 protection on the front panel, and supports -20 to 60°C temperatures. The 198 x 124 x 30.5mm OPC-4207 provides standard panel mounting and optional VESA mounting, and is designed for indoor, outdoor, and vehicle mounted IoT applications “from vending to industrial automation,” says Habey.







OPC-4207’s bottom port side views

(click images to enlarge)







OPC-4207 detail view

(click image to enlarge)



The backlit LVDS touchscreen offers an 800:1 contrast ratio, 75/70/75-degree viewing angles, and 400 cd/m brightness, which is said to support most lighting conditions. All the SBC’s external ports are available, although it’s possible the HDMI port is disabled — it’s shown in the detail diagram, but is not listed elsewhere. In addition, it does not appear that the SBC’s second LVDS connection is available.The PoE option on one of the up to two GbE ports offers “enough power to fully operate the motherboard, and attached touchscreens up to significant size and brightness,” says Habey. All the other onboard interfaces appear to be available except for I2C, SPI, and one of the two RS-232 headers. The WiFi/BT module is supported with an optional external antenna connector, and there’s also an option for dual 1W speakers. An RTC is onboard along with a backup battery.



Further information

The EMB-3200 SBC and OPC-4207 open frame panel computer appear to be available now, with pricing undisclosed. More information may be found on Habey’s EMB-3200 and OPC-4207 product pages.

