Rugged, expandable touch panel PCs come in Skylake and Bay Trail flavors

Aaeon’s two Linux-ready “OMNI” touch-panel computers run on Intel Skylake or Bay Trail chips, and offer a choice of touchscreens and 12 expansion modules.



Aaeon launched the first in its line of modular, customizable OMNI Series Box Kit touchscreen panel-PCs with the Intel Bay Trail based OMNI-2155. The new OMNI-BT similarly runs Linux or Windows on a quad-core, up to 2.0GHz Celeron J1900 (10W TDP) or dual-core, up to 1.58GHz Celeron N2807 (4.5W TDP).







OMNI-BT (left) and unnamed Skylake-based OMNI

There’s also a new Intel 6th Gen Core “Skylake” panel computer in Aaeon’s latest OMNI roll-out. This taller, unnamed model offers a choice of dual-core Core i5-6300U or Celeron 3955U CPUs with clock rates up to 2.4GHz and 2.0GHz, respectively. Both models are available with Windows 7, 8.1, or 10, as well as an old-school Linux Kernel 2.6.x or above.

Both products feature the OMNI expansion interface, which appears to implement a set of signals equivalent to a pair of mini-PCIe slots. Users can easily swap out the brick-like modules via the plug-in OMNI interface on the back of the unit. Available modules include USB/COM/LAN, dual LAN, mini-PCIe/SIM, COM, isolated COM, DIO, CAN Bus, audio, HMS, and a module that combines 4x COM ports with 16x DIO signals. Aaeon claims there are 12 modules, so perhaps two more are on their way.

While the OMNI-2155 shipped standard with a pre-integrated, 15.6-inch capacitive touchscreen, the two new devices offer a choice of 7x LCD sizes ranging from 10.4 to 21.5 inches. You can buy them with either capacitive (industrial PCAP) or resistive touchscreen.

The Skylake-based system measures 183 x 182 x 45mm compared to 183 x 162 x 28mm for the Bay Trail model. The Skylake OMNI supports -20 to 55°C temperatures while the Bay Trail based OMNI-BT can operate at -10 to 55°C (J1900) or 60°C (N2807). Both ranges apply to use of HDDs with 0.5 m/s airflow. Wide temperature DRAM is optional. Both systems also provide vibration resistance to the tune of 1 Grms / 5~ 500Hz, with an HDD.

The aluminum case is available with IP65 ingress resistance. The OMNI systems provide a 3-pin terminal block connection for 9 to 30 VDC input.







OMNI-BT detail views

The Skylake computer supports up to 8GB of DDR4 RAM, while the OMNI-BT can load up to 8GB (J1900) or 4GB (N2807) of DDR3L 1333MHz. Both systems ship with 2.5-inch SATA HDD bays, and the OMNI-BT also offers a CFast slot. The Skylake system ships with 1x GbE ports while the OMNI-BT provides two.

The Skylake device provides 4x USB 3.0 ports, whereas the OMNI-BT gives you one 3.0 port along with 3x USB 2.0 ports. Both systems provide an HDMI port, and the OMNI-BT also adds a VGA port.

The Skylake system gives you dual RS-232/422/485 ports while the OMNI-BT offers one. Other features include SMA antenna holes, LEDs, and power and remote power buttons. Wall, VESA, and desktop mounting options are available.



Further information

No pricing or availability information was provided for the new OMNI Series Box Kit systems, but the OMNI-BT appears to be ready for order if not shipment. The Skylake-based OMNI, which is not listed under Ordering Information, appears to be farther off. More information may be found on Aaeon’s OMNI Series Box Kit product page.

