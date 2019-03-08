Rugged, expandable industrial PCs run on Apollo Lake and Coffee Lake

Cincoze unveiled fanless, Apollo Lake based “DC-1200” and 8th Gen Coffee Lake based “DX-1100” industrial PCs, both with shock, vibration, and -40 to 70°C support plus expansion via M.2, mini-PCIe, and Cincoze’s CMI and CFM modules.



Cincoze unveiled a compact DC-1200 industrial computer with a quad-core Pentium N4200, as well as a more advanced and similarly rugged DX-1100 system with 8th Gen “Coffee Lake S” processors. The DX-1000 is the first fully ruggedized Coffee Lake industrial PC we’ve seen (see farther below). Both systems default to Windows 10 but offer Linux by project.



DC-1200

The fanless, 185 x 131 x 56.5mm DC-1200 follows a similarly sized, Bay Trail (Atom E3845) based DC-1100. In January, Cincoze revealed an even more compact DA-1100 that model is similarly equipped with a quad-core. 2.5GHz Pentium N4200 from Intel’s Apollo Lake generation.







DC-1200, front and back

(click images to enlarge)



The DC-1200 ships with up to 8GB of DDR3L up to 1866MHz via a single socket. It provides a SATA 3.0 based 2.5-inch bay and an mSATA interface that uses one of the two available full-size mini-PCIe slots. If you choose to forego the mSATA, you can have redundant communications via WiFi/Bluetooth and 3G/LTE. Dual SIM slots are also available along with 2x antenna holes.

Additional expansion is available via Cincoze’s homegrown Combined Multiple I/O (CMI) add-on slot, which you can equip with an optional VGA, DisplayPort, HDMI, or DVI-D port if you don’t use it for other I/O options such as PoE and opto-isolated DIO. There’s also a Control Function Module (CFM) interface with PoE and power sensing ignition modules. There are two slots each for CMI and CFM.







DC-1200 (left) and showing CMI and CFM modules

(click images to enlarge)



Standard video interfaces include a DisplayPort and DVI-D port, and you can expand to triple simultaneous displays via the CMI slot. Other features include 2x GbE, 4x USB 3.0, and 2x RS-232/422/485 ports. You also get dual audio jacks, a watchdog, and wall, VESA, and DIN-rail mounting.

The DC-1200 has a 9-48VDC terminal block input with an optional AC/DC adapter and various power switches. Power protections include surge, ESD, over-voltage, over-current, and reverse input.







DC-1200 detail views

(click images to enlarge)



The system can tolerate -40 to 70°C temperatures with ambient air flow. Shock and vibration resistance (with SSD) are listed as 50 Grms, half-sine 11ms and 5 Grms, 5-500Hz, 3 axes, respectively. E-mark and LVD safety certifications are pending.



DX-1100

Cincoze’s Intel 8th Gen based DX-1100 follows other DX-branded industrial computers including the 7th Gen Kaby Lake based DX-1000. This is the first general-purpose, Coffee Lake based industrial computer we’ve seen, although we have covered a rugged, 8th Gen PPC-F-Q370 panel-PC from IEI, as well as signage computers, net appliances, and Intel NUC mini-PCs.







DX-1100, front and back

(click images to enlarge)



The 242 x 174 x 77mm system can run Coffee Lake S processors including up to hexa-core Core and Xeon-E models and dual-core Pentium and Celeron chips (see chart below). The system supports up to 32GB DDR4-2666/2400MHz via dual sockets.

The DX-1100 supplies dual, hot-swappable 2.5-inch bays with RAID support plus 3x, similarly SATA 3.0 based mSATA sockets, one of which shares one of the 3x full-size mini-PCIe slots. You also get an M.2 E-key 2230 slot with WiFi and Bluetooth support, including Intel CNVi WiFi/BT, as well as a SIM slot and 3x antenna holes. Further expansion is available via a CFM interface, 2x high-speed CMI slots, and a single low-speed CMI.







DX-1100 detail views

(click images to enlarge)



Like the DC-1200, there’s triple display support. Better yet, the DisplayPort and HDMI port can run in tandem at 4K and you can add a third 4K display port via CMI expansion. There’s also an HD-ready DVI-I port and dual audio jacks.

The DX-1100 is further equipped with 2x GbE, 2x USB 3.1, 6x USB 3.0, and 4x RS-232/422/485 ports plus a watchdog and LEDs. The specs mention a “fanless design,” which may be true when using some of the lower-power models. In any case, a fan connector is available.







DX-1100 processor details (left) and accessories

(click images to enlarge)



Power-related details, as well as mounting and ruggedization features are much like the DC-1200. However, there’s also a side-mount kit, and the higher TDP Coffee Lake chips top out at 40°C to 45°C instead of 70°C.



Further information

No pricing or availability information was provided for the DC-1200 and DX-1100. More information may be found in Cincoze’s DC-1200 announcement and product page and the DX-1100 announcement and product page.

