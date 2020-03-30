Rugged embedded PC supports Linux on Apollo Lake

Nexcom’s rugged, Linux-ready “NISE 108” embedded computer has an Apollo Lake Celeron, triple display support with dual DP, 2x GbE, 4x USB, 3x COM, and M.2 and mini-PCIe expansion.



Nexcom announced a 185 x 131 x 54mm industrial gateway that runs Linux 4.1 or Win 10 IoT Enterprise on a quad-core, 1.5GHz Celeron J3455 from Intel’s Apollo Lake generation. The fanless NISE 108 is larger and more feature rich than last year’s Apollo Lake based NISE 51, which uses a dual-core, Apollo Lake Celeron N3550.







NISE 108

(click image to enlarge)



Designed for rugged industrial automation applications in factory, agricultural, and service settings, with special suitability for agro-industrial jobs, the aluminum and metal constructed NISE 108 supports -5 to 55°C operation with ambient air flow. The IEC60068-2-27 compliant shock protection is listed as 20G (HDD) or 50G (SSD) at half-sine, 11ms. Random vibration resistance is rated at 0.5Grms @ 5~500 Hz per IEC60068-2-64 for an HDD and 2Grms with SSD. There’s also 10% to 95% (non-condensing) relative humidity tolerance.

The NISE 108 supports up to 8GB DDR3L-1866 via a single socket. There’s a 2.5-inch storage bay and an M.2 2242 socket, both with the older SATA 2.0 support. A mini-PCIe slot supports WiFi and cellular connections with the help of dual antenna holes.

The external ports, which are all placed on the front of the unit, include 2x USB 3.0, 2x USB 2.0, and 2x GbE (Intel I210-IT) ports with WoL, teaming, and PXE support. You also get 2x RS-232 and a single RS232/422/485 port, all with DB9 connections. Dual DisplayPorts are joined by an LVDS touchscreen interface for triple simultaneous displays overall.

The NISE 108 supplies a 24V DC input with ATX power and 3-pin remote power switches and an optional 24V, 60W power adapter. Dual LEDs and a wall-mount bracket are available and “pre-drilled threaded holes on the top cove make it easy to install a VESA mount for assembling your own panel PC,” says Nexcom.



Further information

No pricing or availability information was provided for the NISE 108. More information may be found in announcement and product page.

