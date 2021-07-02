Rugged embedded computers debut Jetson AGX Xavier Industrial

Twitter Facebook LinkedIn Reddit Pinterest Email

Syslogic’s IP67/IP69 protected “AI Rugged Computer RML A3” in-vehicle computer and “AI Vehicle Computer RSL A3” railway system run Linux on a Jetson AGX Xavier, including the new Industrial model.



Swiss embedded manufacturer Syslogic has announced the AI Rugged Computer RML A3, which it calls “one of the most robust embedded systems” based on Nvidia’s high-end Jetson AGX Xavier module. The company also unveiled an AGX Xavier based AI Vehicle Computer RSL A3 railway computer (see farther below).

For ever greater ruggedization, both models, along with Syslogic’s other AGX Xavier based systems, are now available with an option to add Nvidia’s new Jetson AGX Xavier Industrial variant. Although the specs for the Industrial AGX Xavier are not yet reflected as options on the product pages, the option enables an expansion of the operating range to -40 to 70°C, up from the standard -25 to 60°C (RML A3) and -25 to 65°C (RSL A3), says Syslogic.







AI Rugged Computer RML A3 and detail view

(click images to enlarge)



The Industrial option also extends shock and vibration resistance to comply with EN61373 and ISO 15003. Syslogic made no mention of the pin-compatible AGX Xavier Industrial’s dual Cortex-R5 functional safety (FuSa) cores, ECC RAM support on the 32GB LPDDR4, or the 64GB eMMC, which is double the standard flash allotment.

Nvidia’s Jetson AGX Xavier features 8x 2.26GHz ARMv8.2 cores and a high-end, 512-core, 1.37GHz Nvidia Volta GPU with 64 tensor cores that support up to 22-TOPS INT8 neural processing performance. The module also provides multiple coprocessors including a 7-way VLIW vision chip plus 32GB LPDDR4 and 32GB eMMC 5.1. Other AGX Xavier systems include the Neousys NRU-120S.

Syslogic pre-installs the Nvidia Jetpack SDK with the Ubuntu based Linux for Tegra (L4T). Jetpack includes AI libraries for deep learning, machine vision, accelerated computing, and multimedia. 3D step files and mechanical drawings are available to to users upon request

Nvidia recently released software updates for its Jetson modules to address 26 severe vulnerabilities.







RPC COMPACT-A3 RSL A3 (AGX Xavier) and at right, AI Rugged RM A3N (Xavier NX

(click images to enlarge)



The AI Rugged Computer RML A3 is a larger version of Syslogic’s similarly rugged RPC COMPACT-A3 RSL A3 . The RSL A3 lacks the new AI Rugged Computer RML A3’s 4x Gigabit PoE ports and a few other features.

Syslogic has several more AGX Xavier based RML and RSL models with lower ruggedization ratings, including two more in-vehicle systems and two AI edge computers, including the AI Inference Computer RML A3. There are also computers using the lower-end Jetson TX2 and Jetson Xavier NX, including the compact, Xavier NX based AI Rugged RM A3N. The company also offers a variety of x86 embedded systems based mostly on Intel Apollo Lake or Bay Trail processors.



AI Rugged Computer RML A3

The AI Rugged Computer RML A3 in-vehicle computer is designed for AI-enabled applications in AGVs (Automated Guided Vehicles), cars and trucks, buses, special vehicles, and construction and agricultural machinery. The system also supports ADAS and semi-autonomous driving scenarios and AI-supported monitoring tasks in traffic engineering.

Three RML A3 SKUs are available. One lacks the dual isolated CAN ports and another removes all wireless features. All three models add to the AGX Xavier’s 32GB eMMC (or possibly 64GB on the Industrial model) with a microSD slot and an M.2 M-key 2280 socket for NVMe SSDs. There is also a CFast socket with retention frame.

The AI Rugged Computer RML A3 provides M12 female X-coded connectors for the 6x GbE ports, which includes 4x ports with 802.3at-compliant PoE+ PSE for powering other devices at 48VDC. M12 ports are also provided for optional, external USB 2.0, RS232/RS422/RS485, and 4-in/4-out DIO interfaces.

A cover protects standard ports for 2x USB 2.0, micro-USB 2.0 OTG, and DP 1.2. Other internal I/Os include I2C and 8x optional analog inputs which like the external USB, serial, and DIO ports are available only “on request” on the SKU without wireless. On request for all the SKUs are camera interfaces including MIPI-CSI2, GMSL2, and FPDLink III.

On all but the non-wireless model there are full- and half-sized mini-PCIe slots. The full-sized slot has dual nano-SIM slots and is available with a Sierra Wireless MC7455 4G LTE module with GNSS. The half-sized slot has an optional Sparklan 802.11ac module. There is also an option for a u-blox ZED-F9P GNSS device. The system is equipped with 3x SMA (cellular) and 2x RP-SMA (WiFi) antenna mounts.

The 250 x 170 x 105mm box weighs 4,400 grams and is powered via an M12-connected 9-45VDC input with ignition controller and reverse polarity protection. Other features include an IMU, RTC with battery backup, watchdog, temp sensor, and a buzzer.

The AI Rugged Computer RML A3 supports a -25 to 60°C range and offers ISO 15003/EN60068-2-27 shock and ISO 15003/EN60068-2-64 rated vibration resistance. As noted above, adding the Industrial version of the AGX Xavier extends ruggedization to -40 to 70°C and EN61373/ISO 15003 compliant shock and vibration protection.

Other certificates include UN/ECE R10 (E-mark) for road vehicles, EN 1175-1:1998+A1:2010 for industrial trucks, EN55032/EN55035 for EMI, and EN62368-1 for safety. Parts of the system are protected at IP67 and other parts to IP69 per EN60529, ISO20653.

The system provides a GORE ventilation element to ensure pressure equalization inside the device. Conformal coating is available on request



AI Railway Computer RSL A3

The AI Railway Computer RSL A3 is billed as the world’s first railway computer based on the new Jetson AGX Xavier Industrial. Yet, as with the AI Rugged Computer RML A3 and other Syslogic AGX Xavier based systems, this appears to be an option, as the product page lists specs matching the standard AGX Xavier.







AI Railway Computer RSL A3 and detail view

(click images to enlarge)



The AI Railway Computer RSL A3 is designed for ride and brake control, collision avoidance systems, signal and hazard detection, predictive maintenance, and railroad scare inspection. The system ships with the same Linux-based Nvidia Jetpack SDK as the RML A3.

The system’s dual GbE ports have M12 connectors, which is an option on an optional PoE port. There are also 2x USB 3.1 ports, a DisplayPort, and 2x, isolated CAN ports using DSUB9 connectors.

A micro-USB OTG port is behind a cover and an I2C bus is available internally. Options include RS232/RS422/RS485, 4-in/4-out DIO, and 8x analog inputs. Camera interfaces are available on request.

The standard model offers the same dual mini-PCIe slots, optional GNSS, antenna mounts, SIM slots, and optional wireless modules as the RML A3. A separate SKU offers none of these wireless expansion features.

The AI Railway Computer RSL A3 has the same 9-45VDC input and other power, RTC, watchdog, IMU, and the like as the RML A3. It supports a slightly wider -25 to 65°C range and offers the same shock and vibration resistance. However, it is limited to IP20 ingress protection. As noted above, adding the Industrial version of the AGX Xavier extends ruggedization to -40 to 70°C and EN61373/ISO 15003 compliant shock and vibration protection. Other certificates are similar to the RML A3.



Further information

No pricing or availability information was provided for the AI Rugged Computer RML A3 or AI Railway Computer RSL A3. More information may be found in Syslogic’s AGX Xavier Industrial announcement, which includes the RML A3, and the RSL A3 announcement. You can also check out the AI Rugged Computer RML A3 and AI Railway Computer RSL A3 product pages.