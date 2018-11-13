Rugged DIN-rail PC taps Skylake-U

Aaeon has launched a Linux-friendly DIN-rail “Boxer-6750” DIN-rail computer with a dual-core Intel 6th Gen CPU, dual displays, extended temp and vibration resistance, plus 2x GbE, 2x USB 3.0, and 4x serial ports.



Aaeon has added to it diverse line of Boxer embedded computers with a rugged, DIN-rail mountable industrial computer. The 183 x 155 x 69mm Boxer-6750 runs Linux or Windows on an Intel dual-core 6th Gen (“Skylake”) U-series processor. You can choose between the 2.3GHz Core i3-6100U and 2GHz Celeron 3955U, each with a relatively low 15W TDP.







Boxer-6750 (left) and detail view

(click images to enlarge)





Boxer-6750

rear view

The Boxer-6750 supports up to 16GB DDR4-2133 RAM, and offers a 2.5-inch SATA bay or optional mSATA interface. mSATA is also available on one of the system’s two general-purpose mini-PCIe expansion slots. A SIM slot, 2x antenna holes, and optional mini-PCIe based WiFi and 3G modules are also onboard.

A pair of GbE ports are available along with 2x USB 3.0 and 4x RS-232/422/485 ports. Dual displays are enabled via the system’s HDMI and VGA ports.

The Boxer-6750 offers a wide-range, 9-30V DC terminal block input with power protection, as well as a power switch and LED. The system supports -20 to 60°C temperatures with airflow, and offers anti-vibration support of 3 Grms, 5-500Hz with SSD and 1 Grms, 5-500Hz with HDD. Wall mounting is optional.



