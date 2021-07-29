Rugged DIN-rail PC promises not to blow up in your face

Twitter Facebook LinkedIn Reddit Pinterest Email

Axiomtek’s Linux-ready, Apollo Lake based “ICO300-83M” DIN-rail PC offers ATEX/C1D2 certification for safe operation in highly explosive environments. Isolated I/O includes 3x GbE, 6x COM, and DIO, and you also get SATA, M.2, and 2x mini-PCIe.



Axiomtek announced a rugged, fanless DIN-rail system billed as being “explosion proof.” The ICO300-83M may be tough, but it’s not likely to withstand a nearby explosion. However, the system meets ATEX/C1D2 standards to ensure it won’t explode in an environment where flammable gases, liquids, or combustible dust poses a potential explosion and fire hazard. Examples include oil and gas facilities, chemical and steel plants, distilleries, woodworking shops, and anywhere you might run into MacGruber.







ICO300-83M

(click images to enlarge)



The ICO300-83M sounds a lot like Axiomtek’s similarly Intel Apollo Lake based ICO300-83B DIN-railer, but the feature set is considerably different. The ICO300-83M has half the USB ports of the “B” model, and it adds a third GbE port, an M.2 slot, dual SIM card slots, and standard isolated DIO and serial ports.

The ICO300-83M is also more rugged than the earlier model, with a -40 to 75°C operating range, -40°C cold boot support, 0% to 95% relative humidity tolerance, and a higher 3-Grms vibration rating. The announcement says that the extruded aluminum and heavy-duty steel case has an IP40 rating against ingress, although the product page lists it as IP30. The 155 x 110 x 66mm, 1-Kg system ships with wall and DIN-rail mounting.

The system defaults to a dual-core, 1.3GHz Atom x5-E3930 running Linux or Win 10 IoT. You can load up to 8GB DDR3L-1866 RAM via a single socket.

Storage features include optional eMMC, a 2.5-inch SATA bay, and mSATA support on the half-size, mini-PCIe slot. There is also a full-size mini-PCIe for WiFi or LTE, which is supported by one of the 2x SIM card slots. The other SIM is linked to the M.2 B-key 3052 slot, which offers USB 3.0 and 4G support. Five antenna mounts are available.

The ICO300-83M is equipped with 3x isolated GbE ports plus 6x isolated RS-232/422/485 ports (4x 4-wire, Phoenix and 2x standard Phoenix terminal plugs). Isolation is also provided for the 8-in/8-out DIO interface. Other features include HD-ready HDMI and 2x USB 3.0 ports.

The system has a 9-36VDC terminal block input (typically 12-24V) and OVP, UVP, OCP, and RPP power protections. There is also a watchdog, TPM 2.0, 6x LEDs, and optional AMS.AXView software for remote monitoring.



Further information

The ICO300-83M will be available in September at an undisclosed price. More information may be found in Axiomtek’s announcement and product page.

