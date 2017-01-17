Rugged, customizable POS system runs on Braswell

Advantech’s rugged “UBX-310D” POS computer offers a quad-core, 2.0GHz Celeron J1900, plus SATA, mSATA, and mini-PCIe.



Advantech’s UBX-310D is a fanless point of sale computer intended for small countertops and limited-space installations. The shock and vibration resistant device has a modest, 245 x 185 x 45mm footprint. The system runs Windows 7 or 8 as a default, with optional Linux 3.13, and supports applications such as retail, self-service, digital signage, and store management.







UBX-310D-L0B0E, front and back

(click images to enlarge)



The UBX-310D is built around an Intel Celeron J1900 from the Braswell generation. This quad-core, 2.0GHz SoC has a 2.42GHz Turbo mode and a 10W TDP.

There’s a standard UBX-310D-L0B0E model, as well as well as what looks to be two additional SKUs, which are confusingly presented. The product page lists a secondary LHB0E option while the datasheet instead lists an F0B0E option with a somewhat different configuration.

The standard L0B0E model offers up to 8GB of DDR3L-1333 RAM, a 2.5-inch SSD/HDD SATA bay, 3x RS-232 ports, and a full-, rather than half-size mini-PCIe slot. The LHB0E listed on the product page is the same as the L0B0E except that it has a set allotment of 2GB DDR3L and appears to have a half- rather than full-sized mini-PCIe slot. It also ships with a built in 500GB HDD.







UBX-310D-L0B0E (left column) and UBX-310D-F0B0E (right) detail views

(click image to enlarge)



Finally, the datasheet, which omits mention of the LHB0E, describes an F0B0E model, which is the same as the standard L0B0E, with the following exceptions. There are 6x RS-232 ports instead of 3x, and there’s a USB 3.0 port in addition to the 5x USB 2.0 ports. The extra ports require that many of them moved to the front of the unit as shown in the detail image above, at right.

Otherwise, the systems are identical. In addition to the interfaces mentioned farther above, the UBX-310D is equipped with GbE, mSATA, and LPT ports. You get both keyboard and mouse PS/2 ports, as well and an RJ11 “cash drawer” port. For displays, there are HDMI (1920 x 1080) and VGA (2560 x 1600) ports, both at 60Hz. A watchdog, power button, audio I/O jacks, and 2x LEDs are also onboard.

The 2.0 Kilogram UBX-310D has a fanless, steel design without ventilation holes, which is said to facilitate installation in environments like “hot kitchens with high humidity, high salt exposure coastal areas, and spaces that necessitate silent operation.” With an installed HDD, the computer can handle 0 to 40°C temperatures with 0.7 m/s air flow, and withstand vibrations per IEC 60068-2-64 at 0.5 Grms, random, 5~500Hz, 3 axes, 1hr/axis. Shock resistance with an HDD is rated at IEC 60068-2-27, with 10 G, half sine, 11ms duration.

The removable frame design supports stand-alone, panel, or optional VESA mounting. There’s a 12V DC power jack with a lockable design, supporting ATX power, and an optional AC-to-DC, 12V DC/5A, 60W power supply.

Advantech’s optional WISE-PaaS/RMM software enables applications like cloud-based remote monitoring and shop floor management. The UBX-310D is also compatible with Advantech’s Alliance Ushop+ retail cloud service platform for conducting customer counting and SRP conversion, as well as its WebAccess+IMM software suite for multimedia communications and digital signage.



Further information

The UBX-310D appears to be available now at an undisclosed price. More information may be found at Advantech’s UBX-310D product page.

