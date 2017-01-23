Rugged, compact IoT gateway runs Linux on Apollo Lake

Axiomtek’s DIN-rail ready “ICO100-839” IoT controller offers an Atom x5-E3930, 8-bit DIO, mini-PCIe, mSATA, extended temp support, and a compact footprint.



The ICO100-839 is one of the first embedded computers to use Intel’s recent “Apollo Lake” generation of 14nm-fabricated Atom SoCs. Like the Advantech UTX-3117, the fanless ICO100-839 is referred to as an IoT gateway, and runs on a dual-core Atom X5-E3930 clocked from 1.3GHz to 1.8GHz. The ICO100-839, which is also called an industrial IoT controller, is a stripped down, but updated version of the Bay Trail Atom based ICO300 DIN-rail controller. Last year, the ICO300 was followed by an almost identical ICO300-MI gateway, which added Intel IoT Gateway Technology and Wind River Intelligent Device Platform software.







ICO100-839, front and back

(click images to enlarge)





ICO100-839

front detail

The ICO100-839 is designed for industrial IoT applications, such as smart factory automation, smart power utility, and renewable energy devices. Support packages are available for Linux, and the device also supports Windows 10 IoT. The company’s AXView 2.0 intelligent remote monitoring software solution for IoT is available as an option.

The 125 x 100 x 31mm system is smaller than the ICO-300 models, and weighs just 0.3 K. Ruggedization and power features are identical. The IP40-protected aluminum and steel constructed unit supports -20 to 70°C temperatures, and offers vibration resistance up to [email protected] ~500Hz, amplitude 0.35mm, says Axiomtek.

The wide range 12V-24V DC power input has a lockable terminal block type connector, as well as overvoltage and reverse protection. No consumption figures were reported, but the Atom X5-E3930 has a low 6.5W TDP.

The ICO100-839 supports up to 8GB of DDR3L-1866, or twice the limit of the ICO300, but otherwise has fewer ports in most categories. In place of SATA and CF storage, you get an mSATA interface via one of the two mini-PCIe slots.

The second mini-PCIe slot supports optional WiFi, 3G, or GPRS cards, and is accompanied by a SIM Card slot and dual antennas. At the end of the datasheet, Axiomtek notes a 4G option instead of GPRS, but the press release makes no mention of it.

The ICO100-839 is further equipped with a single isolated GbE port, two RS-232/422/485 ports, two USB 2.0 ports, and a VGA port. Unlike the ICO300, you get 8-bit DIO with 5V TTL-level voltage for controller duty. There’s no RTC, but a watchdog is available, as well as DIN-rail and wall-mounting.







ICO100-839 top and bottom detail



The ICO100-839 is available now at an undisclosed price. More information may be found at Axiomtek’s ICO100-839 product page.

