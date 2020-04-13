Rugged Coffee Lake systems offer a mix of PCIe and MXM expansion

Adlink has launched four Linux-ready “Matrix” edge computers with 8th and 9th Gen Coffee Lake CPUs: the compact MXE-5600 and similar, but up to 3x PCIe MXC-6600 and the MVP-5100-MXM and similar, up to 2x PCIe MVP-6100-MXM.



Adlink announced the release of its next generation of Matrix embedded computers, which follow earlier Matrix models such as the Intel 6th Gen Skylake powered MVP-5000 and MVP-6000. The four new Matrix models run Ubuntu 18.04 or Windows 10 IoT Enterprise on 8th Gen Coffee Lake and 9th Gen Coffee Lake Refresh processors.







Adlink’s 2020 Matrix lineup; clockwise from left: MVP-6100-MXM and MVP-5100-MXM, two versions of MXC-6600, MXE-5600, and in lower left, a mystery computer, which may be a mirrored image of MXE-5600



The rugged systems include the fanless MXE-5600 and MVP-5600-MXM and the fan-cooled MVP-6100-MXM and MXC-6600, which add full-sized PCIe and PCI slots. The MXE-5600 and high-end MXC-6600 are essentially the same except for the PCIe expansion on the latter. Similarly, the mid-range MVP-5600-MXM and MVP-6100-MXM are almost identical aside from the MVP-6100-MXM’s PCIe expansion.

Both the MXM modules feature compact, PCIe x16-enabled MXM slots that support Nvidia Quadro P1000 (47W) to P5000 (100W) graphics cards for up to 4x additional DP++ ports, enabling up to 6x DP++ overall. An MXM slot is also available on Adlink’s 7th Gen Kaby Lake PIS-5500 railway computer.

Applications for the new Matrix computers include a variety of graphics- and AI-intensive tasks, including high-resolution medical imaging, facial recognition, precise motion control, and the ability to detect and classify product defects for quality assurance. Other recent Coffee Lake systems with PCIe expansion include Lanner’s LEC-2290 and Ibase’s MAF800, among several others.



MXE-5600

The relatively compact, 240 x 210 x 86mm MXE-5600 is a “low-end” model only when compared to the other three systems, primarily because it lacks any form of PCIe expansion beyond M.2 and mini-PCIe slots. Four Coffee Lake models with an Intel CM246 chipset are available: the hexa-core, 2.8GHz/4.5GHz Xeon E-2276ME (8th Gen) and 2.7GHz/4.4GHz Core i7-9850HE (9th Gen) and the quad-core, 2.5GHz/4.2GHz Core i5-8400H (8th Gen) and 1.6GHz/2.9GHz i3-9100HL (9th Gen). They are all 45W TDP parts except for the 25W i3-9100HL.







MXE-5600

You can load from 4GB to 32GB of 2400MHz DDR4 via dual sockets, and the Xeon and i3 models also support ECC RAM. Dual 2.5-inch SATA bays are available with RAID 0,1 along with a CFast Type III storage interface. There’s an M.2 B- or B+M-key 2280/3042 slot with USB 3.1 Gen 1, SATA III, and PCIe x2, as well as a full-size mini-PCIe slot with USB 2.0 and PCIe. Each has its own mico-SIM slot and optional WiFi/BT, 4G LTE, and LoRa wireless kits.

The MXE-5600 is equipped with 2x GbE ports — Intel i211AT and i219 — plus 2x USB 3.1 Gen2, 2x USB 3.1 Gen1, and 4x USB 2.0 ports. You also get 2x RS-232/42,/485 and 4x RS-232 ports, as well as 8-in/8-out DIO, an internal USB 2.0 dongle, and 2x I2C interfaces.

Media features include 2x DP++ and a single HDMI port plus audio line-in and line-out jacks and an optional speaker output. There are also 5x user defined LEDs, optional TPM 2.0, and an option for a “front accessible I/O and adaptive Function Module v.2” interface. The 3.6 kg, wall-mountable system has a 9-32V DC input and an optional 160W AC/DC adapter.

The MXE-5600 supports 0 to 50°C operation with airflow, and if there’s no onboard storage, you can get by at -20 to 70°C or -20 to 60°, depending on whether you have filled one or two sockets with RAM. Vibration resistance is listed as 5 Grms, 5-500 Hz, 3 axes with SSD and/or CFast storage and 0.5 Grms with an HDD. Shock protection is listed as 100 Grms, half sine 11ms with SSD/CFast.

The system is protected against ESD at ±8KV (contact) or ±15KV (air), and there’s EMC protection per EN61000-6-4/-2, CE and FCC Class B. As with the other new Matrix computers, humidity tolerance is listed as 95% @ 40°C, non-condensing.



MXC-6600

The MXC-6600 is essentially a fan-cooled version of the MXE-5600 that has been flipped vertically, with an added section for expansion slots slapped on the side. It’s available in the same four main 45W CPU options as the MXE-5600, and Adlink also lists some other Coffee Lake options.







MXC-6600

Two main SKUs are available based on PCIe expansion. The dual-slot MXC-6620 is a 240 x 210 x 165mm, 4.6 kg computer with a PCIe x16 slot and a PCIe x4 slot for up to a combined 150W of graphic consumption. The quad-slot MXC-6640 measures 240 x 210 x 206mm and weighs 4.9 kg. It has a PCIe x16, a legacy PCI, and 2x PCIe x4 slots for up to 150W at 12V and 250W at 24V.

All the other features are the same as MXE-5600 except that there’s an option for two internal SATA bays for a total of 4x overall, plus additional support for RAID 5 and 10. Ruggedization features are also identical.



MVP-5100-MXM

The MVP-5100-MXM is a smaller, fanless sibling to the fan-cooled, PCIe enabled MVP-6100-MXM (see below). The 240 x 210 x 125mm, 6.5 kg system offers four main Coffee Lake SKUs that are different than those on the MXE-5600 and MXC-6600. There’s an Intel H310 chipset or an optional C246.







MVP-5100-MXM

The lineup is led by a 9th gen, octa-core Core i7-9700E clocked at 2.6GHz/4.4GHz with a 65W TDP. The others are 35W TDP processors: an octa-core, 1.8GHz/3.8GHz Core i7-9700TE, a hexa-core 2.2GHz/3.6GHz i5-9500TE, and a quad-core, 2.2GHz/3.2GHz i3-9100TE.

The up to 32GB DDR4 and dual SATA slots are the same as on the MXE-5600 and MXC-6600. The single M.2 B+M and mini-PCIe slots with micro-SIMs are also identical, as well as other features like TPM 2.0, 2x I2C, and 2x DP++ 1.2. There’s a DVI-D/VGA port in place of the HDMI ports. The MXM slot supports an additional 4x DP 1.4 ports if you add an Nvidia Quadro P1000 or P2000, or 3x DP 1.4 ports with the P3000 or P5000.

The MVP-5100-MXM is equipped with 2x GbE ports (1x i219, 2x i211AT) plus 3x USB 3.1 Gen1 and 3x USB 2.0 ports and an internal USB 2.0 dongle. Other features include 2x RS-232/422/485 and a single RS-232 port.

The wall-mountable system has a 12-24VDC input with optional 220W or 280W adapters. With the 65W TDP Core i7-9700E, there’s a 0 to 45°C operating range or -20 to 45°C with independent storage. With the 35W TDP options, the range extends to 0 to 50°C or -20°C to 60°C with external storage.

The system protects against vibration at 3 Grms, 5-500 Hz, 3 axes and shock at 50 Grms, half sine 11ms, but only with SSD or CFast storage. ESD protections are halved to ±4KV contact and ±8KV air, and EMC protection is compliant with EN61000-6-4/-2, CE & FCC Class B.



MVP-6100-MXM

The MVP-6100-MXM has the same CPU options as the very similar MVP-5100-MXM and adds an 8th Gen. octa-core Xeon E-2278GE with a 3.3GHz/4.7GHz clock and 80W TDP. Only the Intel C246 companion chipset is available. The up to 32GB RAM and 2x SATA bays are the same as with the other systems. Like the MXC-6600, you can order 2x optional internal SATA drives for 4x overall.







MVP-6120-MXM, one of two MVP-6100-MXM models

(click images to enlarge)







MVP-6120-MXM (left) and MVP-6140-MXM

The MVP-6100-MXM differs from the MVP-5100-MXM is that it adds full-length PCIe slots. The 240 x 210 x 165mm MVP-6120-MXM SKU gives you a single PCIe x4 slot while the 240 x 210 x 206mm MVP-6140-MXM provides three slots: 2x PCIe x4 and a single PCI.The display, MXM, GbE, and serial ports are the same as with the MVP-5100-MXM, as are the M.2, mini-PCIe, and uSIM slots and the power, TPM 2.0, and I2C specs. USB support is a bit different in that the 3x USB 3.1 ports include two of the 10Gbps Gen2 models along with one Gen1. It’s similarly equipped with 4x USB 2.0, with one of them available as an internal dongle.

With the 80W Xeon, there’s a 0 to 40°C or 35°C range depending on the chosen Nvidia Quadro module. The lower end of the range descends to -20°C if you keep your storage separately powered and cooled. There’s a 0 to 45°C operating range for the other CPU configurations. With independent storage, they offer a -20 to 60°C range except for the 65W i7-9700E, which has a -20 to 50°C range.

The system protects against vibration at 2 Grms, 5-500 Hz, 3 axes unless you have an HDD, in which case it’s down to 0.3 Grms. Shock, ESD, and EMC protections are the same as the with the MVP-5100-MXM.



Further information

The new Matrix computers appear to be available with undisclosed prices. More information may be found in Adlink’s announcement, as well as its MXE-5600, MXC-6600, MVP-5100-MXM, and MVP-6100-MXM product pages.