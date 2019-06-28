Rugged Coffee Lake system has PoE and optional Nvidia GTX graphics

Axiomtek’s Linux-friendly, AI-focused “eBOX671-521-FL” computer offers an 8th Gen Coffee Lake, up to 64GB DDR4, and an MXM 3.1 slot for Nvidia GTX graphics. Also onboard: 6x GbE ports, 4x of which support PoE.



The fanless, rugged eBOX671-521-FL has a lot in common with the Intel 6th or 7th Gen Core based eBOX671-517-FL industrial NVR computer that Axiomtek launched earlier this month, but with a few big differences. There aren’t as many GbE and PoE-enabled GbE ports and only half the amount of mini-PCIe slots, but you get a faster 8th Gen “Coffee Lake” CPU and can load up to twice the RAM at 64GB DDR4. This should help get the most out of the Nvidia GTX1030 or GTX1050 graphics module supported by an optional MXM 3.1 Type A slot. Dual DisplayPorts are dedicated to the GTX module.







eBOX671-521-FL, front and back

(click images to enlarge)



With Nvidia, of course, you get the AI-enhanced CUDA libraries. Together with the presence of 4x PoE-enabled GbE ports for attaching smart cameras, this is the reason why the eBOX671-521-FL supports applications in machine vision, edge computing, traffic vision, deep learning, and “artificial intelligence of things.”

The eBOX671-521-FL supports Linux and Windows 10 IoT, as well as Axiomtek’s AXView 3.0 software for smart device monitoring and remote management. AXView 3.0 is part of an Agent Maas Suite (AMS) software suite for industrial IoT announced by Axiomtek earlier this week. AMS combines AXView with a MaaS (Management as a Service) stack. “AMS allows users to efficiently manage various tasks, such as protocol communication; data collection and processing; device setting and monitoring; and event detection and notification,” says Axiomtek.

The eBOX671-521-FL offers a choice of up to 6-core 8th gen Intel Core i7/i5/i3, Pentium, and Celeron S-series processors with 35W or 65W TDPs. The Coffee Lake chips are supported with Intel Q370 or optional Intel C246 chipsets. The dual-channel 64GB DDR4-2666 RAM supports ECC when using the C246.





eBOX671-521-FL MXM 3.1 slot for Nvidia GTX module (left) and SATA bays

(click images to enlarge)



In addition to the dual DisplayPorts that connect to the Nvidia GTX graphics, there are single HDMI (3840 x 2160 @ 30Hz) and HD-ready DVI-I (or VGA) ports. These are linked to the lesser-powered, but still formidable Intel Gen9 LP graphics built into the Coffee Lake chips. If you buy the system without the MXM option, it appears that the dual DPs are replaced by a single DisplayPort with 4K/2K @ 60Hz resolution linked to the Intel graphics.

The 6x GbE ports include four ports with 802.3at Power-over-Ethernet with a total power budget of 60W. In addition, there are 2x RS-232/422/485 DB9 ports and 6x USB 3.1 ports, 4x with Gen2 and 2x with Gen1.







eBOX671-521-FL detail views

(click images to enlarge)



Dual 2.5-inch SATA HDD/SSD bays are externally available with RAID 0/1 support. There’s also an mSATA interface and 2x full-size mini-PCIe slots accompanied by 4x SMA antenna connectors and a pair of internal SIM slots.

You can load the mini-PCIe slots with optional 3G/LTE and WiFi modules or purchase optional mini-PCIe I/O modules that are expressed via a “flexible I/O” window with cutouts for dual DB9 ports. Options include CANBus, CANOpen, LAN, COM, and DIO.

A Phoenix-type 24VDC input connector is accompanied by AT/ATX, power, and reset switches. You also get a watchdog, TPM 2.0, and 3x LEDs.

The 280 x 210 x 80.5mm, 4.8 Kg system offers -40 to 50°C support with SDDs or -40 to 60°C without the Nvidia graphics. You also get humidity resistance, as well as shock and vibration resistance per IEC 60068-2-27 and IEC 60068-2-64, respectively. Wall- and DIN-rail mounting kits are available.



Further information

No pricing was provided for the “coming soon” eBOX671-521-FL. More information may be found in the announcement on Automation.com, as well as Axiomtek’s eBOX671-521-FL product page.