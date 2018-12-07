Rugged Coffee Lake panel-PCs run Intel’s OpenVINO AI toolkit

IEI’s 15- to 24-inch, IP66-armored “PPC-F-Q370” panel-PCs offer 8th Gen Core CPUs with Intel’s OpenVINO AI toolkit plus 2x GbE, 8x USB 3.0, 4x PCIe, 4x SATA bays, and 2x M.2/NVMe slots.



IEI announced a new panel-PC series based on Intel’s 8th Gen “Coffee Lake” processors that feature Intel’s OpenVINO toolkit for AI development. Designed for applications including machine vision, facial recognition, and product defect detection, the PPC-F-Q370 series includes 15-, 15.6-, 17-, 18.5-, 21.5-, and 23.8-inch 10-point multitouch PCAP touchscreens with anti-glare and IP66 front-panel protection. No OS support was listed, but Linux and Windows are likely to be supported.







PPC-F-Q370 18.5, 21.5-, and 23.8-inch models

(click image to enlarge)







PPC-F-Q370 Mustang cards and OpenVINO integration (left) and a sample machine learning agricultural inspection application

(click images to enlarge)



Like IEI’s recent Coffee Lake based FLEX-BX200-Q370 box PC, which was announced along with a similarly 8th Gen KINO-DH310 Mini-ITX board, the PPC-F-Q370 panel-PCs support the OpenVINO toolkit with optional PCIe cards including Mustang-F100 FPGA and Mustang-V100F-MX8 video processing unit (VPU) boards.Both products are named after the Intel Q370 chipset that accompanies 8th Gen Core i7/i5/i3 and Pentium CPUs (LGA1151 package). The chips deliver Intel HD Graphics Gen 9 with 16 execution units and support for DX2015, OpenGL 5.X, OpenCL 2 x, and ES 2.0.

The six PPC-F-Q370 models appear to be identical except for the touchscreen specs and 2U dimensions, which range from 378.5 x 303 x 118mm (15-inch) to 600 x 356.6 x 119mm (23.8-inch). Screen resolution ranges from 1024 x 768 pixels on the 15-inch model to 1920 x 1080 for the 23.8-inch SKU. Other screen specs are shown in the charts below.







PPC-F-Q370 touchscreen specs

PPC-F-Q370 touchscreen specs



The system ships with up to 64GB 2666/2400MHz DDR4 RAM via dual slots and provides 4x swappable 2.5-inch SATA III bays with RAID 0/1/5/10 support. Dual M.2 2280 slots with PCIe Gen 3.0 x4 support can be loaded with NVMe SSDs. There are also 4x PCIe 3.0 slots, split between x8 and x4 types.

The PPC-F-Q370 systems provide 2x GbE, 6x USB 3.0 host, and 2x RS-232 (DB-9) ports, as well as an HDMI port and audio input and output jacks.







PPC-F-Q370 detail view

PPC-F-Q370 detail view



The rack- and panel-mounted computers feature a 250W supply with 115VAC~230VAC, 50/60Hz input and output ranging from [email protected] to [email protected] A 350W supply is listed as a build-to-order option. Other features include an AT/ATX mode switch, reset button, power button with LED, and watchdog.

A quiet-running “smart fan” is provided, supporting operating temperatures ranging from -20 to 50°C with an SSD with an up to 65W TDP CPU, and -20 to 40°C with an HDD or add-on cards. Shock resistance is rated as 10G acceleration part to part (11ms), and vibration support is listed as 5~17Hz, 0.1 double amplitude displacement 17~640Hz 1.5G acceleration peak to peak.



Further information

No pricing or availability information was provided for the PPC-F-Q370 panel-PCs. More information may be found in IEI’s PPC-F-Q370 announcement and datasheet (PDF).

