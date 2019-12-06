Rugged Coffee Lake PCs offer up to two PCIe slots and two HDD bays

Nexcom’s fanless, Linux-ready “NISE 3900 Series” features an 8th Gen Coffee Lake CPU with triple display support plus M.2, mini-PCIe, 3x GbE, 10x USB, and 2x serial ports. Six different models have various combinations of PCIe, PCI, and SATA.



Nexcom announced a new series in its NISE family of industrial computers that follows recent models such as the Apollo Lake based NISE 51. The rugged NISE-3900 Series systems run Linux Kernel 4.9 or Windows 10 on Intel’s 8th Gen Coffee Lake CPUs, including the quad-core Core i3-8100T and the hexa-core, 2.1GHz i5-8500T and 2.4GHz i7-8700T.

Other Coffee Lake based embedded PCs include the Trenton Systems Ion Mini PC and Nuvo-8208GC, among other models. Unlike the NISE 3900, both of those systems also support the similar 9th Gen Coffee Lake Refresh processors.







NISE 3900E, front and back

NISE 3900 SKU comparison

NISE 3900E2, P2, and P2E

Six SKUs are available with different combinations of PCIe, PCI, and SATA HDD bays, as seen in the chart below. The systems are designed for IoT gateways, edge servers, CNC machines, 3D laser makers, e-charging stations, logistics, and big data analysis and process controls in agricultural and marine industries.Standard features on all six include up to 16GB DDR4 2400/2666 via dual sockets. All but the budget NISE 3900E-H310 model, which is named for its lower end Intel H310 chipset instead of the Intel Q370 on the other models, are identical except for their differing PCIe/PCI and HDD features. These top five SKUs offer triple simultaneous displays, with DP and HDMI ports capable of simultaneous 4K displays, as well as a DVI-D port.The top five models provide 3x GbE ports: an Intel I219-LM driven port and dual I210-IT-based ports that offer WoL, teaming, and PXE. The systems are further equipped with 6x USB 3.1 (900mA each), 4x USB 2.0 (500mA each), and 2x DB9-deployed RS232/422/485 ports with auto flow control. Dual audio jacks, 8-channel GPIO, 2x RS-232 headers, and a TPM 2.0 security chip are also available.

For expansion, the top five models provide a mini-PCIe slot with optional WiFi, 3.5G, or 4G LTE modules and an M.2 B-key slot with optional 4G LTE. There’s also an external M.2 M-key slot with SATA 3.0 and PCIe x4 support, as well as a SIM card holder and dual antenna holes.







NISE 3900E-H310

The low-end NISE 3900E-H310 differs from its siblings in that it’s limited to dual Intel I210AT GbE ports, 4x USB 3.1 ports, and 2x USB 2.0 ports. It also lacks a DisplayPort and mini-PCIe slot.

The standard NISE-3900E and low-end NISE 3900E-H310 each have a single PCIe x4 slot and a single SATA bay. The NISE 3900E2, P2, and P2E models, which share a product page, all have dual sockets for PCIe, PCI, or one of each, and can add a second HDD bay via an optional kit. The NISE 3900R lacks any expansion beyond the standard M.2 and mini-PCIe slots but offers dual standard SATA bays.







NISE 3900R

All six systems provide 9-30V DC inputs with optional power adapters, AT/ATX switches, and a 3-pin remote power on/off switch. The fanless systems support -5 to 55°C temperatures and offer 10% to 95% (non-condensing) humidity resistance.

You also get shock protection rated at 20G (with HDD) or 50G (M.2) per IEC60068-2-27. Random vibration protection is listed as 0.5Grms @ 5~500 Hz (HDD) or 2Grms @ 5~500 Hz (SSD/M.2), compliant with IEC60068-2-64. Dimensions and weights range from 272 x 215 x 94mm and 5 kg for the NISE-3900E and NISE 3900E-H310 to 272 x 215 x 115mm and 5.3 kg for the NISE 3900E2, P2, and P2E.



Further information

No pricing or availability information was provided for the NISE-3900 Series computers. More information may be found in Nexcom’s announcement and the product pages for the NISE 3900E, NISE 3900E-H310, NISE 3900E2/P2/P2E, and NISE 3900R.

