Rugged Braswell industrial computer supports triple displays

Adlink’s Linux-ready “MXE-1500” industrial computer offers a choice of Intel Braswell SoCs, as well as 3x GbE, triple display support, vibration and shock resistance, and an extended temperature model.



Adlink’s MXE-1500 updates the rugged design of its “best-selling,” but now end of life MXE-1300, which had an old school Intel “Cedar Trail” Atom N2550 or N2600 CPU. The MXE-1500, which similarly targets industrial automation and other embedded applications, advances to a more modern Intel “Braswell” chip with Intel HD Graphics 400 (Gen 8).







MXE-1500, front and back

Celeron N3160 (4x 1.60GHz/2.24GHz, 2MB L2 cache, 6W)

Celeron N3060 (2x 1.60GHz/2.48GHz, 2MB L2 cache, 6W)

Adlink notes that Braswell is the last Intel chip family to support Windows 7, which is supported here along Win 10 IoT Enterprise, WES7, Linux, and on request, QNX. The MXE-1500 offers a choice of the following two Braswell SoCs:

You can load up to 8GB DDR3L via dual sockets, and store data with CFast and 2.5-inch SATA slots. Three GbE ports are available along with 2x USB 3.0 ports, 4x USB 2.0 ports, and an internal USB 2.0 interface. There are 2x RS-232/422/485 ports and 2x RS-232 ports, all via DB9 ports, and there’s an option for two more RS-232/422/485 ports. There’s also an external interface for 8-bit DIO.







MXE-1500

The MXE-1500 enables triple simultaneous displays via a VGA port, a DisplayPort, and 18/24-bit single-channel LVDS. The LVDS interface can be swapped out for an optional second DisplayPort, but not if you also have the optional serial ports.

The MXE-1500 is further equipped with audio mic-in and line-out jacks and an optional pair of 2W amps. There’s also a full-size mini-PCIe slot and a micro-SIM slot, available with optional WiFi/BT, 3G, 4G, or LoRa kits, all with antennas. A watchdog is supported by Adlink’s SEMA 3.5 board controller, and TPM 2.0 is optional.

The 210 x 170 x 53mm, 1.5 kilogram system runs fanless over a 0 to 50°C range, and there’s an optional -20 to 70°C model (with SSD/CFast). Shock resistance is spec’d at 100G, half sine 11ms with SSD, or 20G with HDD. Vibration resistance is 5Grms, 5-500 Hz, 3 axes with SSD, or 0.3Grms with HDD. The computer is EMC certified per EN61000-6-4/-2 and CE/FCC Class A.

The MXE-1500 features a wide-range 6-36V power supply and an optional 90W AC/DC adapter. VESA 100 mounting is standard and DIN-rail is optional.



Further information

The MXE-1500 is available now at an undisclosed price. More information may be found at Adlink’s The MXE-1500 product page.