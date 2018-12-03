Rugged box PC series features PoE+ and smart hardware monitoring

EFCO launched four Linux-ready “Eagle Eye” embedded machine vision computers with Intel 7th/6th Gen Core or Atom processors. The high-end systems support PoE+ IP cameras and EFCO’s AI-infused EKit hardware monitoring platform.



EFCO’s Intel-based Eagle Eye systems are designed for machine vision and video applications, as well as other industrial, space-constrained IoT applications. Like its 7th Gen Kaby Lake based SmartMod and Intel Bay Trail SmartSL Plus embedded PCs, the four new Eagle Eye systems offer Power-over-Ethernet support, in this case 802.3at compliant PoE+ with 30W per port. The Eagle Eyes series is EFCO’s first to offer “artificial intelligence monitoring and predictive maintenance” via the company’s EKit technology.







Eagle Eye desktop systems: Eagles Eyes-AIE (upper left), Eagles Eyes-AIM (lower left), and Eagles Eyes-AIH (right); DIN-rail AIHD model is shown farther below

EKit incorporates proprietary AI algorithms running with the help of a customized Arm MCU. The EKit software provides real-time monitoring and systems analysis, as well as advanced warning if proactive trouble-shooting is required. A 1-inch, OLED-based Dynamic Display Module displays system status, including CPU temperature, power consumption, RTC battery voltage, DC voltage, hardware health, PoE status, and customized customer information.

The Eagle Eye systems include three models with a choice of Intel’s 7th Gen “Kaby Lake” and 6th Gen “Skylake” Core processors, with the AIH and AIHD offering up to 35W TDP S-Series chips (LGA1151 socket) and the AIM model supporting 15W U-series processors. (The AIHD also supports Xeon E3 CPUs.) The AIE model uses Intel’s lower-end Atom, Celeron, or Pentium branded SoCs from its Braswell family — the Atom generation prior to Apollo Lake.

The four Eagle Eyes systems are as follows:

Eagles Eyes-AIH — 7th/6th Gen Core S-series; 260 x 206 x 77.4mm

Eagles Eyes-AIHD — 7th/6th Gen Core S-series and Xeon E3; 240 x 206 x 102mm; DIN-rail mounted

Eagles Eyes-AIM — 7th/6th Gen Core U-series; 161 x 130 x 68.1mm

Eagles Eyes-AIE — Braswell Atom X5-E8000, Celeron N3160, or Pentium N3710; 161 x 107 x 68.1mm

All four Eagle Eye systems support Linux and Windows 10/Embedded, as well as the older Windows 7 and 8.1. The Core based models support the legacy Windows platforms only when running 6th Gen Skylake chips.







Eagles Eyes-AIH

The fanless, aluminum and metal constructed systems can run at -20 to 50°C. They offer vibration resistance of 5Grms with SSD (Random 5~500Hz) per IEC60068-2-64 and shock resistance of 50Grms with SSD, half sine, 11ms duration, per IEC60068-2-27.

The Eagle Eye systems provide an ATX switch and a wide-range, 9-36V DC input via a 5-pin terminal block with 3-pin remote control and 2-pin ignition signals. You also get reverse-, under-, and over-voltage protection plus over-current safeguards. Surge protection is 200V/1ms for the S-series Core models and 80V/1ms for the U-series based AIM model and Atom-based AIE.







Eagles Eyes-AIHD

The computers are equipped with a watchdog, an RTC with battery holder, LEDs, wall-mounting, and a foot stand. They also provide an internal USB 2.0 dongle security key and optional TPM. Other standard features include Mic-in and Line-out jacks with ALC892 HD Audio.

The S-series based AIH and AIHD models provide up to 64GB of dual-channel DDR4-1233. The models offer single RAM slots limited to 32GB RAM (AIM) and 8GB (AIE).







Eagles Eyes-AIM

The DIN-rail mounted AIHD model is the only one without PoE+ support, although it supplies 6x GbE ports. The AIH model offers 4x PoE+ ports plus 2x standard GbE ports. The AIM model gives you a choice of 4x standard GbE or 4x GbE PoE+, and the AIE provides 3x GbE or 3x PoE+.

All the systems offer triple display support. The two S-series Core based systems provide 2x DisplayPorts (4096 x 2304 @ 60Hz), and single DVI and VGA ports (each at 1920 x 1200 @ 60Hz). The U-series based AIM and Atom based AIE systems instead provide dual DP and single VGA ports without the DVI. The AIM has the same resolution as the other Core-based models while the AIE has its DP port cut down to 3840 x 2160 @ 30Hz.







Eagles Eyes-AIE

For storage, the AIH and AIHD systems furnish 3x SATA slots and 3x full-length mini-PCIe slots with mSATA support. They both provide RAID 0/1/5 support. You can also use the mini-PCIe slots for other PCIe and USB based cards, backed up with 3x “push-push” SIM slots and 4x antenna openings for wireless.

The AIH and AIHD also provide an optional IOM1 slot for one of 6x of EFCO’s homegrown add-on modules. Unlike the product pages, the announcement claims the systems provide 2x IOM1 slots and suggests that the second module may involve sacrificing a SATA slot. This same press release also claims that the Eagle Eye series supports up to 12x PoE+ IP cameras, a claim that is not explained in the product pages; it’s possible the IOM1 slots enable the additional PoE+ slots.

The AIM and AIE models supply a single SATA bay for 2.5-inch HDDs or SSDs plus an M.2 M Key 2242 storage slot. The AIM and AIE are equipped with 2x full-length mini-PCIe slots, and on the AIM model, one of them supports mSATA. You also get 2x push-push SIM slots, and on the AIE model, 4x antenna mounts.

All the Eagle Eye models offer 2x RS-232/422/485 ports. You also get 4x (AIH and AIHD) or 2x (AIM and AIE) RS-232 ports. The AIH and AIHD systems provide 6x USB 3.0 ports while the AIM and AIE have 4x. The three Core based system deliver USB ports via native XHCI (eXtensible Host Controller Interface) controllers at 0.9A per port.

All the systems provide 16-bit DIO, with optional isolation. A separate Eagle Eye comparison flyer says the AIHD system offers optional 32x DIO.



Further information

Engineering samples are now available for EFCO’s unpriced Eagles Eyes-AIH, -AIHD, -AIM, and -AIE systems. Links to product pages for each system may be found here.

