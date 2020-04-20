Rugged Apollo Lake mini-PC has triple HDMI ports

IEI’s “IDS-310-AL” mini-PC for rugged signage applications runs Linux or Win 10 on an Apollo Lake SoC with triple HDMI displays, 2x GbE, 3x USB 3.0, SATA, mini-PCIe, and M.2.



IEI has produced several compact embedded PCs based on Intel’s Apollo Lake SoCs, including the ITG-100AI with optional Myriad X VPU cards and the CANBus enabled DRPC-130-AL. Unlike those DIN-rail computers, the similarly compact and fanless IDS-310-AL mounts on a desk, wall, or VESA 75/100 kits.







IDS-310-AL

(click image to enlarge)



The otherwise unremarkable IDS-310-AL stands out with its triple display capability, which supports signage applications in rugged environments. The third port is a converted eDP interface and lacks audio support. Each of the 3x HDMI 1.4b ports supports up to 3840 x 2160 @ 30Hz, but it’s unclear if they can all achieve that resolution at the same time.

Two SKUs are available based on whether they integrate the dual-core, up to 2.4GHz Celeron N3350E or the quad-core, up to 2.3GHz, Celeron J3445E, with 6W and 10W TDPs, respectively. The Apollo Lake “E” models arrived last fall with changes that were so minor they do not show up on Intel’s spec sheets. In fact, Intel’s N3350E and J3445E Ark pages state that the processors are now called the Celeron N3350 and Celeron J3445E, respectively, and Intel points you to those original pages.

The two IDS-310-AL SKUs are otherwise identical except for power consumption, and somewhat surprisingly, weight and size. The IDS-310-AL-J1 with the J3445E adds 0.3 kg for a total of 1.7 kg and measures 137 x 102.8 x 52.1mm compared to 137 x 102.8 x 38.1mm for the N3350E-based IDS-310-AL-N1. They both support Linux or Windows 10. It’s possible the IDS-310-AL uses a modified version of IEI’s Hyper-AL Pico-ITX SBC.





IDS-310-AL front and back detail views

(click images to enlarge)



The IDS-310-AL ships with 4GB or 8GB DDR3L and offers a SATA III bay and an optional microSD slot. The system is further equipped with 2x GbE, 2x 5Gbps USB 3.2 Gen1, and a single RS-232/422/485 port “with AFC,” a feature that is not explained.

A full-size mini-PCIe slot supports PCIe, USB 2.0, and SATA signals, and is accompanied by a SIM card slot. There is also an M.2 A-key 2230 slot that supports PCIe and USB 2.0. Other features include audio line-in and line-out jacks and optional 802.11a/b/g/n/ac, WiFi antenna, RF cable, and TPM 2.0.

The IDS-310-AL has a 12V DC jack, a watchdog, and 2x LEDs. The mini-PC supports -20 to 60°C temperatures with an SSD and offers 10% ~ 95%, non-condensing humidity tolerance. Shock resistance is listed as 5G, 11ms, 100 shocks per axis (half-sine wave shock), and vibration protection complies with MIL-STD-810G 514.6C-1.



Further information

No pricing or availability information was provided for the IDS-310-AL. More information may be found in IEI’s detailed announcement. A product page had yet to be posted at publication time, but should eventually show up here.