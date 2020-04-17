Rugged Apollo Lake computer has four mini-PCIe-based expansion slots

Acromag’s rugged, Linux-ready “ARCX1100” is a compact embedded computer built around an Apollo Lake based COM Express Type 10 module that offers four slots for AcroMag’s mini-PCIe-based AcroPack I/O modules.



Wixom, Michigan based Acromag has announced a compact, fanless data acquisition computer called the ARCX1100. The system meets military requirements for SWaP-C (reduced Size, Weight, Power, and Cost) for vetronics, C4ISR, payload management, and command and control for drones and robotics. Non-military applications include industrial and mobile embedded applications including test and measurement, data acquisition and control, communications, avionics, simulation, and signal processing.







ARCX1100, front and back

(click images to enlarge)



The ARCX1100 is built around the ACEX4041 Mini-ITX board we reported on last November. The ACEX4041 and the ARCX1100 run Linux, Windows, or VxWorks on an Intel Apollo Lake SoC built into an unnamed COM Express Mini Type 10 module.

The ACEX4041 integrates 4x AcroPack I/O slots that support third-party mini-PCIe cards but are optimized for Acromag’s 25+ AcroPack modules. A 9-port, 12-lane PCIe Gen2 switch expands the PCIe x4 port to 6x independent PCIe x1 ports for the AcroPack slots and dual GbE ports.

The AcroPack spec enhances the mini-PCIe interface with a down-facing 100-pin connector that routes the I/O through a carrier card to its integrated external connectors. Four 68-pin VHDCI connectors then route the field I/O to the AcroPack modules. The design is said to eliminate internal cables and metalwork modifications. The rugged AcroPack mezzanine modules include A/D, D/A, discrete I/O, RS232/485, CAN-Bus, Gigabit Ethernet, Artix-7 FPGA, and MIL-STD-1553 (serial-bus avionics I/O).







ARCX1100 exposed view showing ACEX4041 board and AcroPack slots (left), and ARCX1100 block diagram

(click images to enlarge)



The 84 x 55mm Type 10 Mini module integrates a quad-core, 1.6/2.0GHz Atom x5-E3950 with 4GB RAM. The ARCX1100 is further equipped with a powered SATA III interface for SSDs. You can add another SSD via an M.2 B/M-key 2242/2260/2280 slot.

In addition to the 2x GbE ports, the system provides 2x USB 3.0, 2x RS-232, and a mini-DisplayPort. Other features include an audio I/O jack and a JTAG header.

The 193 x 193 x 83mm, 2.06 kg system offers auto-switching between 10-36V DC and 24-pin ATX supplies for power redundancy. The computer can withstand -40 to 71°C temperatures with airflow plus 50G shock and 5G vibration. You also get 5-95% non-condensing humidity resistance. An IP65 water-resistant connector that seals and secures the cabling is optional and conformal coating is available on request.



Further information

No pricing or availability information was provided for the ARCX1100. More information may be found in Acromag’s announcement and product page.

