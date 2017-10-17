Rugged Apollo Lake computer fits into small places

Portwell’s compact “WEBS-13D1” computer offers Apollo Lake options, 4K-ready DP and HDMI, 6x USB, -20 to 60°C support, and shock and vibration resistance.



Portwell’s 200 x 150 x 80mm WEBS-13D1 is one of its smaller embedded computers, although it’s not quite as petite as the similarly Apollo Lake driven, 150 x 150 x 60mm WEBS-21D0. The new system supports the quad-core, 1.6GHz/2.0GHz Atom x7-E3950 and 1.6GHz/1.8GHz Atom x5-E3940, with 12W and 9.5W TDPs, respectively. The WEB-13D1 is aimed at kiosk, image processing, digital signage, medical, “and the harsh environments of factory automation.”







WEBS-13D1

(click image to enlarge)





PEB-2773

Whereas the earlier WEBS-21D0 is based on Portwell’s Nano-6062 Nano-ITX board, the WEBS-13D1 taps the homegrown PEB-2773 3.5-inch SBC. Like the earlier model, the WEB-13D1 is fanless, and features -20 to 60°C support, 5Grms, 5~500Hz vibration resistance, and 50G, 11msec shock resistance. There’s no IP40 protection, however.

Like the WEBS-21D0, the WEBS-13D1 supports up to 8GB DDR3L-1866/1600 RAM, and provides dual GbE ports and a 2.5-inch SATA III bay. It similarly offers mSATA storage via a full-size mini-PCIe slot, but instead of supplying an M.2 slot for wireless expansion, it gives you a second half-size mini-PCIe.

The WEBS-13D1 outshines the WEBS-21D0 in other areas. In addition to the DisplayPort, you get a similarly 4K ready HDMI port instead of VGA. There are twice as many USB 3.0 ports (4x) in addition to the dual USB 2.0 ports. The system adds 3x RS232 ports in addition to offering a single RS-232/422/485 port.

The 2 Kg system is further equipped with an HD audio jack, a watchdog, 2x antenna cutouts, and panel and wall mounting. A wide-range 12-24V power input is also available. No OS was listed, but this is standard hardware where Linux or Windows should do just fine.



Further information

No pricing or availability information was provided for the WEBS-13D1. More information may be found on Portwell’s WEBS-13D1 product page.

