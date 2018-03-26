Rugged, AI focused embedded PC has Ryzen V1000 and optional GTX

Sintrones’ Linux-friendly “ABOX-5100” embedded PC features an AMD Ryzen V1000, 4x DP, 3x mini-PCIe, and 8x GbE ports with optional PoE. A G1 model adds Nvidia GeForce GTX 1050 graphics and 4x HDMI ports.



Sintrones, which is known primarily for its in-vehicle computers and modules, such as this circa-2011, AMD G-Series based VBOX-3200 system, also has a line of Intel-based “ABOX” embedded computers. Its latest ABOX-1500 is the only AMD-based ABOX in the company’s current lineup, most of which run on Intel Core chips. The rugged -40 to 70°C system taps the AMD Ryzen Embedded V1000 SoC.







ABOX-1500 (left) and ABOX-1500 G1

(click images to enlarge)





Ryzen V1000

The ABOX-1500 supports artificial intelligence, deep learning, and virtual reality applications in data centers, in the cloud, and on devices including industrial automation, intelligent customer experience, self-driving vehicle, and intelligent transportation gear. Both Linux and Windows Embedded are available.

The V1000 is the successor to AMD’s R-Series. It incorporates 14nm fabricated Zen CPU cores and Vega graphics, and is claimed to be up to twice as fast. The ABOX-1500’s top-of-the-line V1807B model has 4x Zen cores with 8x threads clocked to 3.35/3.8GHz. It also has a 35-54W TDP range, as well as the highest end, 11-compute-unit version of the Vega GPU.

While the ABOX-1500 gets by with a Vega GPU, which appears to be superior to the GPUs offered by today’s Intel Core chips, the ABOX-1500G1 model adds an even higher end Nvidia GTX-1050TI graphics card. The GTX has 768 CUDA cores capable of running machine vision and other AI algorithms. The G1 model also adds 4x HDMI 2.0 ports, but appears to be otherwise identical to the ABOX-1500.

The press release, but not the product pages or datasheets, mentions an option for AMD E9260 graphics with 14 compute units. It also separately lists the availability of MXM Version 3.1 Type A and PCIe x 8 interfaces, which are also missing from the documentation. These interfaces may relate to the AMD E9260 GPU module, which is available in MXM and PCIe module versions.

The 260 x 226 x 89mm ABOX-1500 systems can load up to 32GB of 2400MHz DDR4 via dual slots, and offer dual, 2.5-inch hot-swappable SATA bays. There are 8x Gigabit Ethernet ports, each with Intel i210 chipsets and optional PoE for a total power draw of up to 100W. The ABOX-1500 Series offers plenty of opportunities for wireless expansion with 3x mini-PCIe slots and an M.2 A-E Key 2230 Slot. Dual SIM card sockets are also onboard.

Both systems are equipped with 4x DisplayPorts with 4K support. The GTX-enabled ABOX-1500G1 model also provides 4x HDMI 2.0 ports for up to 7680 x 3840 @ 60Hz video. Other features include 4x USB 3.0 ports, 2x RS 232/422/485 ports, audio I/O jacks, and a DB9 port that combines 8x GPI and 4x GPO. A watchdog and TPM are also onboard.

The wide-range 9-48VDC input offers power protection, vehicle power ignition, and power-off delay features. A UPS backup is optional. The -40 to 70°C ready, aluminum alloy housed system provides IEC60068-2-64 and MIL-STD-810G, Method 514.6 compliant vibration resistance and MIL-STD-810G, Method 516.6 compliant shock resistance. Wall, VESA, and DIN-Rail mounting kits are available.



Further information

No pricing or availability information was provided for the ABOX-1500 and ABOX-1500G1. More information may be found in the announcement, as well as Sintrones’ ABOX-1500 and ABOX-5100G1 product pages.

