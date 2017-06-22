Rugged Android ADAS computer does surround-view monitoring and tracking

The VIA Mobile360 Surround View Sample Kit, which runs Android on an octa-core SoC, provides real-time 360° vehicle monitoring, recording, and tracking.



VIA Technologies has unveiled an embedded computer kit for commercial vehicles that integrates inputs from 4x automotive-grade Sharp FOV-190 or FOV-50 cameras. The VIA Mobile360 Surround View Sample Kit uses VIA Multi-Stitch Technology to “seamlessly combine the camera feeds on the fly and create an all-encompassing 360° view that can be displayed locally or remotely,” says the company. Options include ADAS (Advanced Driver Assistance System) speed detection, collision warning, blind spot warning, and lane departure warning.







VIA Mobile360 Surround View Sample Kit main computer (left) and touchscreen showing E-Track information

(click images to enlarge)







Mobile360 Surround View touchscreen with video and birds-eye view (left) and navigation view

(click images to enlarge)



The Mobile360 Surround View kit includes a fanless embedded computer, a separate 7-inch touchscreen computer, and optional cameras. The system supports -20 to 65°C temperatures, and offers vibration and shock resistance per ISO-16750.Customers also gain access to VIA Mobile360 E-Track, a cloud portal that enables fleet owners to collect and organize vehicle and driver data for real-time vehicle tracking, event and data recording, and asset management. The system is designed for commercial vehicles ranging from delivery vans up to semis, as well as excavation equipment and other heavy machinery.

Optionally, you can integrate video from two additional FOV-190 or FOV-50 cameras with Enhanced Surround View for boosting 360° video capture and stitching capabilities on longer vehicles. In this setup, you get partial ADAS support for the front/rear or right/left sides of the vehicle, as well as computer vision for additional E-Track capabilities such as driver monitoring, cargo monitoring, and license plate recognition.







Mobile360 Surround View, front and back

(click images to enlarge)







Mobile360 Surround View, left and right panels

(click images to enlarge)



The 3.5 kilogram, 282 x 215 x 48mm Mobile360 Surround View main computer runs Android 5.0 on an unnamed octa-core SoC with 1.8GHz Cortex-A17 and 1.4GHz Cortex-A7 cores. The only SoC we can think of with that profile is the MediaTek MT6595 . On the other hand, the Mobile360 system’s 2GB LPDDR3 1600MHz RAM is said to be “Package-on-Package with SoC,” so it may be an another SoC. VIA’s WonderMedia subsidiary does not appear to offer an octa-core model in their current line-up of ARM-based Prizm SoCs.The system is equipped with 16GB eMMC, a microSD slot, and a 512GB, 2.5-inch Transcend MLC SSD. Wireless features include 802.11b/g/n/Bluetooth 4.0, 4G LTE, and a GPS receiver, each with separate antennas. An HDMI port connects to the separate 7-inch touch-panel, which ships with VESA mounting. Confusingly, this “automotive-grade” touch-panel is in one place described as 720p capacitive and in another as HD resistive.

In any case, the cameras offer 1280 x 720 @ 30fps resolution. As shown on the detail view below, six FARKA connectors link up to the “CSI/POC” cameras. The main photograph shows eight, and is presumably the model that supports the Enhanced Surround View for larger vehicles. The optional Sharp automotive-grade cameras ship with 10-meter FARKA cables. They include the 1.2-megapixel FOV-190, with Gen-Lock (frame syncing) “for superior image stitching output,” and the 1.3-megapixel FOV-50.







Mobile360 Surround View detail views

(click images to enlarge)



Other features include a GbE port, 3x USB 2.0 ports, including one lockable port, and a mini-USB 2.0 for debugging. A CANBus connection is available on a D-sub connector, and you get dual audio jacks and 8-bit DIO.

Other features include an RTC, watchdog, and a suspend function, which along with the CAN, GPIO, can be monitored with a “VIA Smart EDK.” There’s a wide-range 9-36V DC power supply with ACC/IGN, as well as 5-year longevity and optional locked BOM. Customization services are also available.

“By providing drivers with a comprehensive view of their immediate environment, the system helps not only to prevent accidents caused by blind spots but also to improve vehicle maneuverability in dense urban spaces and demanding terrains,” stated Richard Brown, VP International Marketing, VIA Technologies, Inc.



Further information

The VIA Mobile360 Surround View Sample Kit is available now for $2,200 without the cameras ($1,800 plus $400 for the touch-panel). The full systems costs $3,500 when you add 4x FOV-190 cameras and $4,200 for the ADAS system with 4x FOV-50 cameras. For the unpriced Enhanced Surround View models, you add up to two more FOV-190 systems, up to two FOV-50 cams for partial ADAS, and up two FOV-50 cams for computer vision. More information may be found at VIA’s VIA Mobile360 Surround View product page.

