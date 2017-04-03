Rugged, 3.5-inch SBC expands upon Skylake

Perfectron’s Linux-friendly, 3.5-inch “OXY5361A” SBC supplies 6th Gen CPUs with industrial temp support, and a pair each of mini-PCIe, GbE, and DP links.



The OXY5361A follows earlier x86-based 3.5-inch SBCs from Perfectron such as the 5th Gen “Broadwell” based OXY5338A. The new OXY5361A runs on dual-core, 15W TDP 6th Gen Core “Skylake” U-Series processors. Other Skylake-U SBCs include Axiomtek’s Pico-ITX PICO500, Diamond’s recent, 3.5-inch Venus, and ADL’s 3.5-inch ADLQ170HDS.







OXY5361(left) and block diagram

(click images to enlarge)



The OXY5361 offers soldered CPU and memory, wide-range 9-36VDC power input, and -40 to 85°C operating support. The 146 x 101mm SBC is touted for its customized heat sink.

You can load up to 32GB of DDR4, and store data with the single SATA 3.0 interface. Rear-panel ports include 2x GbE, 2x DisplayPorts, a COM port, and 4x USB 3.0 ports.







OXY5361 detail views, front and back. Note the error on the front view: the 4x RJ45 LAN ports are actually 4x USB 3.0 ports

(click images to enlarge)







OXY5361



Processor — Intel 6th Gen “Skylake-U” with Intel HD Graphics 500, soldered: Core i7-6600U (2x cores @ (2.6GHz/3.4GHz), 4MB cache, 15W TDP Celeron 3955U (2x cores @ 2.0GHz), 2MB cache, 15W TDP

Memory — Up to 32GB DDR4-1866/2133 RAM, soldered, via 2x SODIMM sockets

Storage — SATA 3.0 (6Gbps); mSATA via either mini-PCIe

Display: 2x DisplayPort (at up to 4096 x 2304 @ 24Hz) Dual-channel 24-bit LVDS

Networking — 2x Gigabit Ethernet ports with WoL and PXE boot (I210-IT & I219-LM)

Other I/O: 4x USB 3.0 ports 2x USB 2.0 RS-232 port (selectable 5V/12V) RS232/422/485 Audio mic-in, line-out (Realtek ALC888) with 3W amp 8-bit DIO, CPU fan

Expansion — 2x mini-PCIe (half- and full-size) with mSATA

Other features — Watchdog

Power — 9 to 36V DC

Dimensions — 146 x 101mm (3.5-inch form factor)

Operating temperature — -40 to 85°C

Operating system — Linux (Fedora 20 and Ubuntu 13.04/13.10/14.04); Windows 7/8/8.1/10

The OXY5361 provides two more USB 2.0 interfaces internally, along with RS232/422/485 and audio I/O. You also get dual-channel LVDS, 8-bit DIO, and dual mini-PCIe slots with mSATA. Windows is supported along with Fedora and Ubuntu Linux.The following specifications are listed for the OXY5361A:



Further information

No pricing or availability information was provided for the OXY5361A SBC. More information may be found on Perfectron’s OXY5361A product page.