Rugged, 28.6-inch signage PC supports Linux

Ibase’s EN50155-certified “MRD-286” is a 28.6-inch, bar-type panel PC for passenger info and signage applications that runs Linux or Win 10 on an Apollo Lake SoC. It offers IP65 protection and -20 to 55°C support.



Public touchscreen computers are a tough sell in these tough days of contagion, but there are plenty of applications out there that don’t need our grubby fingers to operate. Ibase refers to the MRD-286 as a panel PC, but its super wide-screen, bar-type, 28.6-inch display lacks touch support.

The 780 x 278 x 77mm system is designed “as a signage display delivering advertising and providing passengers with the current information on arrival and departure times at targeted areas in the vicinity of airports or train stations,” says Ibase. It will be followed by similar 24-inch MRD-238 and 49-inch MRD-049 “at a later date,”







MRD-286

(click image to enlarge)



The MRD-286 is certified per EN50155 “to be deployed in various rolling stock applications where rigorous shock and vibration requirements should be met,” says Ibase. The system supports -20 to 55°C temperatures and offers IP65 (front panel) and IP43 (back) protection.

The sunlight-readable, 1000-nits display has 1920 x 540 resolution. The screen provides a wide viewing angle of 178 degrees, and features anti-scattering front side glass, 90 percent light transmission, and 1000:1 contrast.

The MRD-286 runs Linux 4.x or Windows 10 on Intel’s quad-core, 1.1GHz/2.5GHz Pentium N4000 from the Apollo Lake generation. There’s also an option for the quad-core Atom x7-E3950. The system ships with 4GB or 8GB of DDR3L via dual sockets and has a 2.5-inch SATA bay that defaults to a 64GB SSD.







MRD-286 port side view

(click image to enlarge)



Rugged M12 X-code connectors are provided for 2x USB 2.0 and single GbE and RS-232/422/485 ports. There are also dual IP65-protected 2W speakers and optional “wireless.”

You can choose between 24V or 110V DC inputs via an M12 A code connector, and there are membrane controls for power and dimming. Side- and VESA-mounting are available.



Further information

The MRD-286 is available now at an undisclosed price. More information may be found in Ibase’s announcement and product page.