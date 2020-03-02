Rugged 10.1- and 15.6-inch panel PCs support Ubuntu

Avalue’s fanless. 10.1- and 15.6-inch “ARC” panel PCs run Linux or Win 10 on an Apollo Lake SoC and offer WXGA capacitive touchscreens, SATA and mSATA storage, IP65, shock/vibration, and -10 to 50°C ruggedization.



Avalue has expanded its ARC line of rugged touch-panel PCs, including its 12.1-inch Intel Bay Trail based ARC-1209, with 10.1-inch ARC-10W33 and 15.6-inch ARC-15W33 systems. The panel PCs have 10-point capacitive multi-touch displays and run Ubuntu Linux or Win 10 on a dual-core. 1.1GH Celeron N3350 with 6W TDP from the newer Apollo Lake generation.

The announcement differs from the product page and manual in saying the ARC-15W33 instead runs a more powerful 6th Gen Skylake SoC: the dual-core, 2.4GHz Core i5-6300U. It’s possible both options are available.







ARC-15W33, front and back

(click images to enlarge)



Designed for information terminal, outdoor signage, and kiosk applications, the fanless panel PCs have IP65 protection on the front panel and IP41 for the back cover. There’s a -10 to 50°C operating range and IEC 60068-2-64-compliant vibration resistance spec’d at 1.5Grms, random, 5~500Hz, 1hr/axis. There’s also 20G shock support per MIL-STD-810G, Method 516.6 plus 0~90%, non-condensing humidity resistance.

The 282.3 x 201 x 45.8mm ARC-10W33 has a 10.1-inch, 1280 x 800 pixel touchscreen with a 16:10 aspect ratio and 350 cd/m2 brightness. The 391.2 x 239.2 x 57.5mm ARC-15W33 has a 15.6-inch, 1366 x 768 touchscreen with a 16:9 aspect ratio and 300 cd/m2 brightness.

Avalue touts the systems for their anti-glare, anti-reflective, and anti-smudge coating, as well as their optical bonding between the touchscreen and protective glass layer, “eliminating any gap or air pocket so that light can directly penetrate glass surface, preventing ghosting caused by refraction.” Multiple optical coating technologies are said to reduce problems from lighting changes, fogging, and dirt.

The ARC-10W33 and ARC-15W33 support up to 8GB of 1600MHz DDR3L via a single socket. They also provide a 2.5-inch SATA 3.0 bay, although the manual differs from the product page in suggesting there are two SATA bays: one for an HDD and the other for an SSD.







ARC-10W33 and rear detail view

(click images to enlarge)



There’s a mini-PCIe slot with mSATA support but if you prefer to use it for a wireless card, there are 3x knockouts for antenna mounts. An 80-pin Avalue IET expansion interface is also available for adding various daughter-boards for serial, CAN, GPIO, USB, and HDMI. This appears to be the second mini-PCIe slot mentioned in the manual, but not the product page.

The new ARC panel PCs are equipped with 2x GbE, 4x USB 3.0, and 2x DB9 COM ports (RS-232 and RS-232/422/485). You also get 16-bit GPIO, an audio jack with a Realtek ALC892 codec, and dual 2W speakers. The manual also lists internal headers for LPC, SPI, serial, and SMBus. Other features include a watchdog, HW monitoring, and LEDs.

The ARC-10W33 and ARC-15W33 have 9-36V DC inputs with 60W adapters plus surge, and reverse current voltage protection. Other features include a heatsink, as well as mounting kits for wall, stand, panel, and VESA.



Further information

Avalue’s press release suggests that the 10.1-inch ARC-10W33 and 15.6-inch ARC-15W33 touch panel PCs are available now, but the product pages say “coming soon.” Pricing was not disclosed. A 21-inch model is expected to arrive in Q2 or Q3.

More information may be found in Avalue’s announcement and on its ARC-10W33 and ARC-15W33 product pages.