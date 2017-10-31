Raspberry Pi Zero W clone offers quad-core power for $15

Raspberry Pi Zero W clone offers quad-core power for $15Oct 31, 2017 — by Eric Brown — 718 views
SinoVoip’s Linux-friendly, 60 x 30mm Banana Pi M2 Zero (BPI-M2 Zero) SBC closely mimics the Raspberry Pi Zero W, but has a faster Allwinner H2+.
Just as we were trumpeting the $23 BPI-M2 Magic as being the “smallest, cheapest Banana Pi yet,” SinoVoip has launched an even tinier and more affordable Linux/Android hacker board on AliExpress. The WiFi-enabled Banana Pi M2 Zero (BPI-M2 Zero), which was revealed back in July, is now selling for only $15 with the standard 512MB RAM, or $21.53 including shipping to the U.S.
BPI-M2 Zero, front and back
The BPI-M2 Zero SBC openly mimics the $10 Raspberry Pi Zero W in both dimensions and features, but offers a 1.2GHz, quad-core, Cortex-A7 Allwinner H2+ compared to the RPi Zero W’s single-core, 1GHz ARM11-based Broadcom BCM2836. Like other Banana Pi boards, it is an open source hardware and software design with community support.
The Allwinner H2+ is much like the widely adopted Allwinner H3 SoC except that it tops out at HD resolution instead of 4K. This is the same SoC found on two other RPi Zero W clones: FriendlyElec’s $8 (256MB) to $12 (512MB) NanoPi Duo and Shenzhen Xunlong’s $7 to $12.30 (512MB) Orange Pi Zero.
BPI-M2 Zero (bottom) with Raspberry Pi Zero W (top)
The BPI-M2 Zero measures 60 x 30m (1,800 square mm) compared to 65 x 30mm (1,950 sq. millimeters) for the RPi Zero W. Since the layout is almost identical, you can use a Zero W case.
By comparison, the NanoPi Duo measures 50 x 25.4mm (1,270 sq. mm) and the Orange Pi Zero is 48 x 46mm (2,208 sq. mm). The recently released BPI-M2 Magic has a footprint of 51 x 51mm (2,500 sq. mm). The BPI-M2 Zero’s 35-gram weight, however, is considerably greater than its rivals.
Key specs of BPI-M2 Zero and RPi Zero W compared
|BPI-M2 Zero
|Raspberry Pi Zero W
|SoC
|Allwinner H2+
|Broadcom BCM2836
|CPU
|4x ARM Cortex-A7 @ 1.2GHz
|4x ARM11 @ 1GHz
|GPU
|ARM Mali-400 MP2 @ 600MHz
|VideoCore IV @ 250MHz
|RAM
|512MB
|512MB
|Storage
|MicroSD slot
|MicroSD slot
|WiFi
|802.11b/g/n
|802.11b/g/n
|BlueTooth
|BT 4.0 dual-mode
|BT 4.1 BLE
|Display I/F
|mini-HDMI
|mini-HDMI
|USB
|micro-USB 2.0 OTG
|micro-USB 2.0 OTG
|Camera I/F
|MIPI-CSI
|MIPI-CSI
|Other I/O
|3-pin debug UART
|—
|Expansion
|40-pin Rpi 3-compatible
|40-pin Rpi 3-compatible
|Power
|5V via micro-USB (power only)
|5V via micro-USB (power only)
|Dimensions
|60 x 30 mm
|65 x 30 mm
|OS support
|Android, Debian, Ubuntu, Raspbian
|Raspbian
The BPI-M2 Zero is a much closer clone of the Raspbery Pi Zero W than the other imitators. It has a standard allotment of 512MB RAM rather than a 256MB entry point like the NanoPi Duo and Orange Pi Zero, and unlike those two boards, it offers Bluetooth in addition to WiFi.
BPI-M2 Zero detail view
(click image to enlarge)
The SBC is further equipped with a mini-HDMI port, microSD slot, micro-USB OTG port, and 5V power-only micro-USB port. The BPI-Zero lacks the composite video header of the Zero W, but similarly provides a CSI camera connector. Also like the Zero W, it has a 40-pin GPIO header compared to the 32- and 24-pin headers for the NanoPi Duo and Orange Pi Zero, respectively.
Specifications are listed for the BPI-M2 Zero include:
- Processor — Allwinner H2+ (4x Cortex-A7 @ 1.2GHz); ARM Mali-400 MP2 GPU @600MHz
- Memory — 512MB DDR3 SDRAM
- Storage — MicroSD slot for up to 64GB
- Wireless:
- 802.11b/g/n plus Bluetooth 4.0 dual mode (Ampak AP6212)
- Optional dual mode Broadcom AP6335 with 802.11ac and BT 4.0 or Gigafu Tech AP6181 (2.4GHz WiFi and no BT, but low power consumption)
- RF connector
- Display — Mini-HDMI port with audio for up to 1080p60
- Other I/O:
- Micro-USB 2.0 OTG port (with power support)
- MIPI-CSI for 5MP cam or 1080p @30 video input
- Debug UART/ground header with 3x GPIO
- 40-pin RPi 3-compatible expansion connector
- Other features — 2x LEDs; power and reset buttons
- Power — 5V/2A via micro-USB
- Dimensions — 60 x 30mm
- Weight — 35 g
- Operating system — Android, Debian, Ubuntu, Raspbian image
Further information
The Banana Pi M2 Zero (BPI-M2 Zero) is available for $15, or $21.53 including shipping to the U.S. More information may be found on the BPI-M2 Zero AliExpress shopping page and Banana Pi wiki.
