RPi pseudo-clone features M.2 and PoE HAT support

SinoVoip unvealed a mid-range “Banana Pi BPI-M4” SBC that runs Android 8.1 or Linux or a quad -A53 Realtek RTD1395 SoC plus HDMI, M.2, WiFi/BT, 40-pin GPIO, PoE support, and 5x USB ports.



SinoVoip is known for its Allwinner based SBCs, but last year it tried out a Realtek RTD1296 for its Banana Pi BPI-W2 router board, and now it has posted specs for a Banana Pi BPI-M4 SBC that uses a similarly quad-core, Cortex-A53 based Realtek RTD1395. There’s still no shopping page, but according to the CNXSoft post that alerted us to the BPI-M4, pricing may comes as early as next week.







Banana Pi BPI-M4

(click images to enlarge)



Like the octa-core -A7, Allwinner A83T based Banana Pi BPI-M3 and the quad -A7 Allwinner R40 based Banana Pi BPI-M2 Ultra , the Banana Pi BPI-M4 has a 92 x 60mm footprint and a 40-pin, Raspberry Pi compatible expansion connector.

There’s no clock rate listed for the RTD1395, but the Cortex-A53 foundation and Mali 470 MP4 GPU would make it more powerful than the BPI-M2 family of boards, which also include the quad-core, Cortex-A7 Allwinner based BPI-M2 Berry, BPI-M2 Magic, and BPI-M2 Zero. It’s unclear if it’s faster than the 1.8GHz, octa-core BPI-M3, which has an older PowerVR SGX544MP1 GPU.

The Banana Pi BPI-M4 generally approximates a Raspberry Pi layout, despite being a bit larger in both dimensions. Unlike the RPi SBCs, there’s an option for 2GB in addition to 1GB RAM, and it’s DDR4. You also get 8GB to 64GB eMMC and a microSD slot.

Despite SinoVoip hyping the RTD1395 as a video wizard with [email protected] and support for a variety of video protocols, the Banana Pi BPI-M4’s HDMI port is limited to 1080p. There’s also a note that there’s no support for H.265, despite Realtek claiming that capability for the RTD1395.







Banana Pi BPI-M4 front detail view

(click image to enlarge)







Banana Pi BPI-M4 rear detail view (left) and with RPi PoE HAT

(click images to enlarge)



Ethernet is limited to 10/100Mbps, but there’s a Power-over-Ethernet connector that supports the official Raspberry Pi PoE HAT . The YouTube video farther below shows the SBC booting Android 8.1.1 via PoE power. SinoVoip also says it will run Linux, although with a new Realtek SoC, that may take a while.Like the Raspberry Pi, but not as many Pi pseudo-clones as you might think, there are 4x USB host ports. You also get a USB Type-C port that offers another power alternative.

The board ships with WiFi-ac and BT 4.2, and you could also add a cellular modem using the M.2 E-Key slot. The 5V board has a generous supply of power and boot buttons.

Specifications listed for the Banana Pi BPI-M4 include:

Processor — Realtek RTD1395 (4x Cortex-A53); ARM Mali-470 MP4 GPU

Memory/Storage: RAM — 1GB or 2GB DDR4 RAM 8GB eMMC expandable to up to 64GB MicroSD slot for up to 256GB

Wireless — 802.11b/g/n/ac WiFi with Bluetooth 4.2 (RTL8821 module); antenna connector; M.2 (see farther below)

Networking — 10/100 Ethernet port; PoE connector for RPi PoE HAT

Media I/O: HDMI port with support for 1080p and multi-channel audio 3.5mm audio jack

Other I/O 4x USB 2.0 host ports USB 2.0 Type-C port Debug UART

Expansion: 40-pin, RPi 3-compatible expansion header with 28x GPIO, UART, I2C, power, SPI (or PWM), etc. M.2 E-key (PCIe 2.0 and USB 2.0)

Other features — 2x LEDs; reset, power, install, UBoot buttons; boot select switch

Power — 5V/2A DC jack (or USB Type-C or PoE)

Weight — 48 g

Dimensions — 92 x 60mm

Operating system — Android 8 1 1; Linux







Banana Pi BPI-M4 booting Android 8 1 1, powered by Raspberry Pi PoE HAT



Further information

Pricing for the Banana Pi BPI-M4 should appear next week, probably via an AliExpress shopping page. More information may be found on the still incomplete BPI-M4 wiki, which should eventually point to schematics, image downloads, and other open-spec documentation, and more should eventually appear on the Banana Pi product page.

