Rough, tough in-vehicle computer offers PoE and battery backup

Sintrones’ Linux-ready “VBOX-3611-IP65” computer for heavy-duty vehicles offers a 6th Gen Core CPU, 4x M12-style GbE ports with PoE, DIO with relay, a 9-48V supply with ignition and battery support, and shock/vibration, -40 to 70ºC, and IP65 protection.



As the name suggests, Sintrones’ new Intel Skylake-U based VBOX-3611-IP65 features high-level IP65 ingress protection. This is far beyond the IP4x levels typically found, for example, on signage computers. The system has a -40 to 70ºC operating range and 10% to 90% RH non-condensing humidity protection. You also get IEC60068-2-64 compliant vibration resistance (random, [email protected]~500Hz, 1hr/axis with SSD), as well as shock resistance rated at MIL-STD-810G, Method 516.6, Procedure I.

Target environments include snow plows, excavators, stackers, and construction vehicles that operate in bad weather conditions “full of dust and water splash, where raw material and waste transportation access are also frequent and difficult,“ says Taiwan-based Sintrones. Other recent Sintrones computers include the more general-purpose, AMD Ryzen Embedded V1000 based ABOX-5100.







VBOX-3611-IP65, front and back

The system provides a 9-48V DC power input with automatic recovery short circuit power protection and vehicle power ignition support for a variety of vehicles. There’s also an optional 10-minute backup battery. The 250 x 155 x 55mm computer weighs 1.98 Kg and has wall and VESA mounting.

The VBOX-3611-IP65 runs Ubuntu 16.04 or Windows 10 on Intel’s dual-core, 15W TDP 6th Gen U-series processors up to a Core i7-6600U clocked at 2.6GHz (3.4GHz turbo). The system supports up to 32GB DDR4-2133 and has a 2.5-inch SATA bay and an M.2 M-key 2280/2242 slot for SSDs. The product page mentions dual SIM card slots and optional LTE, WLAN, GPS, and Bluetooth, and the front panel image shows four antenna connectors, so there must some be some PCIe/USB enabled M.2 or mini-PCIe slots lurking about.

The product page lists rugged M12 port connectors only for the 4x GbE ports, three of which support PoE, but the image shows two USB ports with M12 connectors. Each of these USB ports apparently supports dual ports as the spec list indicates 4x USB 2.0 ports on the front panel.

On the rear panel, there’s a DVI-I port with up to 2560 x 1600 @ 85Hz resolution via Intel HD Graphics 520. There are also 2x RS-232/422/485 ports (expandable to 4x) and a similarly DB9 style audio port with line-out, mic-in, and line-in, and an optional second line-out.

The VBOX-3611-IP65 is further equipped with a watchdog and a TPM 2.0 security chip. The dual analog inputs and 4-in/4-out DIO with 5V/100mA relay are apparently internal.



Further information

No pricing or availability information was provided for the VBOX-3611-IP65. More information may be found in Sintrones’ announcement and product page.

