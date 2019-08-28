Rough, tough Coffee Lake industrial PC offers Ubuntu BSP

Logic Supply’s rugged “Karbon 700” industrial PC runs Ubuntu or Windows on Intel Coffee Lake chips with 3x DP, 6x USB 3.0, 2x mini-PCIe, 3x M.2, 3x GbE, and optional 2x SATA and dual PCIe.



We typically associate Logic Supply with mini-PCs, but the company also offers more feature-rich industrial computers such as its Intel Kaby Lake based MC850-50. Now the company has launched a more advanced system with its ruggedized, Coffee Lake based Karbon 700. The system supports challenging environments for data loggers NVRs, or edge devices “in heavy industrial, in-vehicle or remote installations in the manufacturing, physical security and energy management industries,” says Logic Supply. The rugged system offers a number of automotive-focused features.







Karbon 700 K700-SE (left) and Karbon 700 K700-X2

(click images to enlarge)



The announcement mentions only 9th Gen Coffee Lake processors while the configuration page lists only 8th Gen Coffee Lake models. An email confirmed that Logic Supply will offer 9th Gen options at a future date.

The extensively documented Karbon 700 can be ordered without an OS or with Ubuntu Desktop or Server 18.04 LTS for $10 more. If you pony up $119 to $190, you can also choose from Windows 10 Home or Pro or Windows 10 IoT Enterprise.

Two models are available: the now shipping, $1,310 and up Karbon 700 K700-SE and the $1,510 and up K700-X2, which ships in September. The K700-X2 adds a PCIe x16 slot, or for $10 more, dual PCIe x8 slots, all with support for a range of full-size dedicated graphics cards. Logic Supply offers PNY Nvidia Quadro cards starting at $258 and Gigabyte Nvidia GeForce cards starting at $456. Other available PCIe add-ons include up to quad-GbE network adapters, a quad-USB card, and a frame grabber.







K700-SE (left) and K700-X2 rear views

(click images to enlarge)



Other than boosting the dimensions from 242 x 240 x 82mm to 242 x 240 x 143mm, the K700-X2 is otherwise identical to the K700-SE. The systems offer 8th Gen Coffee Lake chips that fit into an LGA1151 socket, accompanied by an Intel C246 chipset. Intel UHD Graphics 610 and 630 graphics are available.

The CPU options are led by the 6x core/12x thread Core i7-8700T clocked at 2.4GHz/4GHz with a 35W TDP. There’s also a hexa-core i5-8500T and quad-core i3-8100T, both of which are single threaded. Other options include the 2x core/4x thread, 3.1GHz Pentium Gold G5400T and as the default SKU, the 2x core/2x thread, 2.9GHz Celeron Gold G4900T. Some Xeon models will be available soon.

You can load up to 32GB of 2666MHz DDR4 via dual slots. A hot-swappable, 2.5-inch dual SATA III bay kit costs $30. You can also load an mSATA card on one of the two mini-PCIe slots and add a SATA card to the M.2 2280 (PCIe x4) slot. M.2-based SSDs and NVMe cards are available up to 1TB.

There are also M.2 E-key 2230 and M.2 M-key 2230/60/80 (PCIe x2) slots for a total expansion line-up of 2x mini-PCIe and 3x M.2 slots. A mini-SIM slot and 12 antenna holes are also available. The system supports Logic Supply’s pre-certified Extrovert 4G LTE modules as well as dual-band WiF-ac kits with various antenna types.

The Karbon 700 is further equipped with 6x USB 3.1 Gen 1 (i.e., USB 3.0) and 2x RS-232/422/485 COM ports. Triple independent displays are supported via 3x DisplayPorts. There are also 3x GbE ports (2x with optional PoE), 8-bit DIO, a 3-pin CANBus interface, an audio I/O jack, a watchdog, and optional TPM. Dual “ModBays” are provided for adding optional quad-GbE kits, including one with PoE.







K700-SE interior view (left) and K700-X2 front view

(click images to enlarge)



The Karbon 700 provides a 9-48 VDC input via a 5-pin terminal block, as well as 2-pin remote power switch, a power button, and a 120W adapter (optionally 160W or 280W). The computer provides a “user-configurable intelligent automotive power management system,” as well as automotive power options include 12V and 24V batteries, auto power on, and power timing features.

The fanless, wall-mountable system has an external fan connector and supports -40 to 70°C temperatures with 35W TDP CPUs. The maximum drops to 50°C for 65W CPUs and 40°C for 80W models.

Standards compliance includes MIL-STD-810G (shock and vibration tolerance), as well as UNECE Reg. 10 E-Mark (automotive) and EN50155 (rolling stock), among others. Humidity (10% to 95%) and medical-grade ESD and interference protections are also available.



Further information

The Karbon 700 K700-SE is available now starting at $1,310 and the Karbon 700 K700-X2 will ship in September starting at $1,510. You can order both models now using an online pricing configuration form. More information may be found on Logic Supply’s K700-SE and K700-X2 product pages.

The Karbon 700 will make its public debut at the Global Security Exchange show on Sep. 8-12 in Chicago where it will be demonstrated running Intelligent Video Analytics Recorder software from Gorilla Technology. Karbon 700 will also be demonstrated at the Inductive Automation Ignition Community Conference in Folsom, Calif. on Sep. 17-19.

