Rough, tough 10.4- and 12.1-inch in-vehicle computers offer 802.11ac and LTE

Advantech has updated its DLT-V72 line of rugged vehicle-mounted terminals (VMTs) for warehouse management, port management, heavy-duty operations, and manufacturing applications. New features on the DLT-V72 Facelift include a more stylish, compact design, as well as 802.11ac WiFi, LTE, and optional sensors and screen blanking.

Like the earlier DLT-V72 system launched in 2015, the Facelift uses the highest-end member of the aging Intel Bay Trail family: the quad-core, 1.91GHz Atom E3845. The DLT-V72 Facelift supports Debian or IGEL Linux, Android 7.1.2, and Windows 7 Pro/10 IoT Enterprise/WES7. The system also supports third-party offerings including the SOTI mobile device management solution and Navis N4 terminal OS.







DLT-V72 Facelift



Once again, there are 10.4- or 12.1-inch, thin bezel touchscreens with 1024 x 768-pixel resolution, resistive or capacitive touchscreens, and 400 or 500 nits (cd/m²) brightness, respectively. Both resistive and P-CAP models support gloved input.

The datasheet indicates that the resistive model is the only one with optional screen defrosting. However, the announcement mentions a new 10.4-inch, DLT-V7210 KD model billed as “the first terminal that features a P-CAP touchscreen with screen defroster currently available in the market.” The DLT-V7210 KD also provides a “55-key and number pad.” All the models provide 12x control buttons on either side of the screen.

The optional WiFi radio has been updated to 802.11ac with optional Bluetooth 4.2. There’s a new option for a WWAN module with a choice of LTE, UMTS, HSPA+, GSM, GPRS, and EDGE. You also get a pair of optional, low-profile WiFi and cellular antennas.

The DLT-V72 Facelift offers a new screen blanking option, as well as optional accelerometer and gyro sensors. The announcement mentions some new RF switches, but there were no further details.







DLT-V72 Facelift detail view

(click image to enlarge)



The system ships with 4GB RAM and 8GB to 256GB CFast storage. Other features include 2x RS-232, 4x USB 2.0, and single USB 3.0 and GbE ports. There’s also a 2W speaker.

DLT-V72 Facelift supplies IP66 water and dust resistance for the entire VMT and supports -30 to 50°C temperatures with 10 to 90% non-condensing humidity resistance at 40°C. Other ruggedization features include 5M3 (EN 60721-3-5) and MIL-STD 810F certifications for shock and vibration tolerance, as well as IK08-rated impact protection for the screen.

The fanless system weighs 3.7 kg (10.4-inch) or 4.65 kg (12.1-inch) without the optional 20-minute UPS battery and other accessories. There’s a 12/24/48VDC terminal block power supply with an automatic power on/off functional via vehicle ignition. Various mounting options are available.



Further information

The DLT-V72 Facelift appears to be available now at an undisclosed price. More information may be found in the DLT-V72 Facelift announcement on Ajot.com and on Advantech’s DLT-V72 Facelift product page.

