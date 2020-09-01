Rolling stock PC features 6x GbE ports with PoE+

Lanner’s Linux-ready, EN50155-rated “R3S” rolling stock computer is equipped with an Apollo Lake SoC, 6x M12 GbE PoE+, 2x M.2, 2x HDMI, 4x USB, 3x COM, SATA, mSATA, GNSS, and CAN.



Lanner has rolled out a scaled down sibling to its Intel 7th Gen Kaby Lake based R6S computer for trains, buses, and other rolling stock. The rugged R3S has 6x PoE+ ports compared to 10x PoE on the R6S and runs on a lower power, quad-core, 1.6GHz Atom x7-E3950 from Intel’s Apollo Lake family. Yet, it offers other advantages such as M.2 support and high-res video outputs.







R3S, front and back

Like the similar R6S, the system supports Windows 10 IoT, as well as Fedora 14 or RHEL 5 with support for Linux Kernel 2.6.18 or later. The fanless system supports rolling stock control and monitoring, passenger infotainment, video surveillance, and fleet management applications.

The IP50-protected R3S provides the same certifications as the R6S, including EN 50155, EN 45545, ISO 7637-2, E13 safety, and various EMC certifications. You also get EN 61373 and MIL-STD-810G shock and vibration resistance compliance.

The R3S provides -40 to 70°C support and 5-95% humidity tolerance. The 272.4 x 228 x 114.3mm system is slightly smaller than the R36 but weighs more at 7 kg.

You can purchase the R3S with 4GB or 8GB of 1600MHz LPDDR4 compared to up to 16GB DDR4 on the L6S. Storage features include a removable 2.5-inch SATA bay and an mSATA socket. There are also 2x M.2 B-key 3042 sockets. Although not mentioned in the product pages, the announcement says there are 4x SIM card readers for failover LTE connection.

The R3S provides a u-blox NEO-M8N module for 3x GNSS, which supports GPS, Galileo, GLONASS, and BeiDou. Six SMA antenna holes are also available.

The system is limited to 6x M12 X-coded style GbE ports instead of 10x, but they support up to 30W PoE+ (802.3at) in addition to the 15.4W PoE (802.3af) supported on the earlier model. A standard GbE port is also available.







R3S (left) and earlier, Kaby Lake based R6S

The R3S provides 2x HDMI ports at up to 3840 x 2160 pixels. It similarly offers mic-in and line-out plus a 2W speaker output (Realtek ALC886). The system provides a standard RS232/CAN port in addition to the dual RS-232/422/485 ports found on the R6S and similarly offers an optional CANBus J1939/J1708 interface.

The R3S is further equipped with 4x USB 2.0 ports and DIO: 11x 5V DI, 1x 3.3V DI, and 4x DO plus “2x 12V with 1A dry relay.” Other features include a G-sensor, hardware monitoring, a watchdog, an RTC with battery, and a wall-mount kit.

Two SKUs are available with 24-36VDC or 72-110VDC inputs. The input uses a “12 K-coded” connector and supports 14.4 to 154V levels with ATX mode support, ground, and ignition delay on/off controls. There is also a 12V/1A output.



No pricing or availability information was provided for the R3S. More information may be found in Lanner’s announcement and product page.

