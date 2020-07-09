Rockchip PX30 based in-vehicle system supports OBD-II telematics and ADAS

Arbor’s 8-inch “IOT-800N” automotive telematics panel PC for ADAS and fleet management runs Android 8.1 or Linux on a quad -A35 Rockchip PX30 and offers CAN/OBD-II, 4G, GPS, WiFi/BT, NFC, and an 8MP camera.



Arbor announced a Rockchip PX30-based telematics computer with an 8-inch touchscreen for Advanced Driver Assistance System (ADAS) and fleet management that is aimed primarily aimed at improving safety in buses. The IOT-800N plugs into a vehicle’s OBD-II protocol telematics computer via a CAN interface to support ADAS applications such as lane departure warnings, blind spot detection, and collision avoidance. It can also enable driving monitoring such as fatigue and driving behavior detection.







IOT-800N and conceptual diagram showing ADAS features with 360°C camera

By attaching various sensors, the IOT-800N can test the driver’s heart rate or process breathalyzer test input, says Arbor. The system can count passengers boarding and exiting the bus and even automatically detect if a passenger has fallen. Wireless features including optional LTE keeps the system connected to the cloud for fleet management applications.

The IOT-800N defaults to Android 8.1 but Arbor also offers a Build to Order (BTO) service for customers who would rather use an Ubuntu and Buildroot Linux stack. The quad-core, Cortex-A35 Rockchip PX30, which is typically clocked to 1.5GHz, provides a Mali-G31 MP2 GPU and an HD video processor. Earlier this year, Arbor used the SoC on its RP-101K open frame panel PC.

The IOT-800N provides an 8-inch, 1024 x 600 touchscreen with 5-point projected capacitive multi-touch. The LVDS-connected screen offers 500 cd/m² brightness, a 700:1 contrast ratio, and 70° viewing angles.

The computer is further equipped with a 1W speaker, a microphone, and a front-facing, MIPI-CSI-connected, 8-megapixel camera. There do not appear to be any other available camera interfaces, so the ADAS and passenger-counting features would presumably require a separate camera system plugged into the OBD-II telematics and/or possibly connected to the IOT-800N via WiFi or Ethernet.







IOT-800N installed (left) and detail views

The IOT-800N ships with 2GB DDR4 and 16GB eMMC soldered to the mainboard and provides a microSD slot for up to 128GB storage. Major ports include 2x USB 2.0, micro-USB 2.0, RS-232/422/485, RS-232, 10/100 Ethernet, and CAN/OBD-II. You also get 3x-in/3x-out DIO.

Wireless features include 802.11a/b/g/n/ac with Bluetooth 4.2 LE and a mini-PCIe slot with an optional global band WCDMA/LTE module that also provides GPS with Galileo, GLONASS, BeiDout, and QZSS. A standard, 13.56MHz RFID and NFC reader provides ISO 14443A/14443B/15693 and mifare support. Antennas are optional

The IOT-800N has an in-vehicle friendly 9-36VDC terminal block input with ignition detection, a power switch, and optional US and EU adapters. The VESA-mountable, 218.16 x 162.67 x 46.5mm system weighs 940 grams. It supports -20 to 70°C temperatures with 5~90% [email protected]°C (non-condensing) humidity tolerance.

Other OBD-II compatible in-vehicle computers include the Raspberry Pi Zero W based AutoPi and iWave’s Connected Car Device — OBD II. Today, iWave announced a proprietary ISO 15765 stack for its OBD II device. The stack provides a customizable API for handling diagnostics data over the ISO 15765 CAN network.



Further information

No pricing or availability information was provided for the IOT-800N. More information may be found in Arbor’s announcement and product page.

