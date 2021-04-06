Rockchip based thermal screening AiO includes 2MP camera

Twitter Facebook LinkedIn Reddit Pinterest Email

Advantech’s IP65-protected “One-to-One Visitor Thermal Screening Kiosk” runs Android on a Rockchip RK3288 and has a 11.6-inch touchscreen, a 2MP camera for face capture, and an Avalo thermal sensor.



A year ago, we posted a story headlined Embedded Linux joins the Covid-19 battle, which covered various embedded solutions targeting a response to the coronavirus. Products included a thermal-sensing 5G patrol robot based on Advantech’s MIC-770 computer.

Sad to say, organizations are still in need of thermal sensing devices to keep the virus at bay. Last July, Advantech introduced a Visitor Thermal Screening System for large organizations. The company has followed up with a more affordable, scaled-down solution for smaller, less trafficked venues called the One-to-One Visitor Thermal Screening Kiosk. While the original version can screen up to 30 people at once, the One-to-One model is designed for individual screenings







A pair of One-to-One Visitor Thermal Screening Kiosks

(click image to enlarge)



The new kiosk system takes the form of an all-in-one touch-panel computer with thermal sensors, a 2-megapixel camera, and custom Android software. This “fast plug-and-play installation” system provides “a thermostat threshold for temperature hysteresis, multiple alarm settings, and visitor screening results with face-capture integrations that support mask detection,” says Advantech.

The One-to-One Visitor Thermal Screening Kiosk is a modified version of Advantech’s USC-130 AiO touch-panel. It similarly runs Android (8.1) on the quad-core, Cortex-A17 based Rockchip RK3288, which Advantech previously used on its USM-110 signage player. Clocked here at up to 1.8GHz, the SoC integrates a Mali-T764 GPU.

The system incorporates Advantech’s Avalo USC-P05-UF01 thermal sensor on a disc-like unit on top of the screen that also appears to incorporate the 2MP camera. The software integrates the sensor readings with data from an RFID identity tag reader, as well as video analytics from the camera. The display shows the visitor’s face and can be quickly toggled to a thermal image.







Kiosk screens showing face capture and thermal views

(click image to enlarge)



The 11.6 projected capacitive screen has 1368 x 769 resolution in a 16:9 ratio. The screen provides a 45-degree L/R viewing angle with 20-degree top and 40-degree bottom viewing.

The Thermal Screening Kiosk is equipped with 2GB DDR3L, 8GB eMMC, and a microSD slot. Other features include 802.11ac with Bluetooth 4.2 plus GbE, HDMI, and 2x USB 2.0 ports. There is also an audio jack and a SIM card slot, although there is no mention of mini-PCIe or M.2 expansion.

— ADVERTISEMENT —



The 296.0 x 189.9 x 34.9mm, 2.0 kg system ships with a 75 x 75mm VESA mount with optional stand and a 12V/26W power supply. The IP65-protected computer has a 0 to 40°C range with 10-95% 40°C non-condensing humidity tolerance.



Further information

No pricing or availability information was provided for the One-to-One Visitor Thermal Screening Kiosk. More information may be found in Advantech’s announcement and product page.