RK3566 powered mini-PC offers optional Wi-Fi 6 and 5G

Zidoo’s “M6” mini-PC runs Linux or Android on an RK3566 with up to 8GB RAM, 128GB eMMC, 3x USB, HDMI, GbE, 802.11ax, and mini-PCIe and SIM slots.



Chinese media player and set-top manufacturer Zidoo has unveiled a mini-PC built around Rockchip’s 1.8GHz, quad-core, Cortex-A55 RK3566. The Zidoo M6 runs Android 11, Ubuntu 18.04, buildroot and Qt on the RK3566, which integrates a Mali-G52 EE GPU and 0.8-TOPS NPU. The mini-PC also supports T-Firefly’s Android-based, media-savvy Station OS (Firefly Geek System), which is available on Firefly products such as its RK3566-based Station M2 mini-PC.







Zidoo M6

The 166 x 102.5 x 32mm Zidoo M6 shares many features with the smaller, 93.8 x 65 x 15.8mm Station M2, starting with the -10 to 60°C operating range. Zidoo’s product provides a mini-PCIe slot with SIM card slot that supports up to 5G modems instead of Firefly’s M.2 for NVMe storage.

The Station M2 is the only one with a USB 3.0 port. However, the M6 adds ECC RAM support, a serial port, an IR receiver, G-sensor, a mic array, an optical audio output, an RTC with battery, and LVDS and eDP connections, among other extras.







Zidoo M6 rear panel

The Zidoo M6 can load between 2GB and 8GB LPDDR4 and supports full link ECC RAM. The default 32GB eMMC configuration can be boosted to 64GB or 128GB. There is also a microSD slot for up to 64GB.

Communications features include a GbE port and an 802.11ac/Bluetooth 5.0 radio, which can optionally be swapped out for a modem with 802.11ax (Wi-Fi 6) and BT 5.0. As noted, you can also add cellular modules to the mini-PCIe slot, accompanied by SIM card slot.







Detail views for Zidoo M6’s M6 Mini PC Core Board

Media features include an HDMI 2.0 port with [email protected] and audio support. There is a MIPI-DSI interface for up to 2560 x 1440 @ 60fps plus LVDS, eDP, and a VFD display connection.

The specs list both a MIPI-CSI interface and a MIPI-CIF (PDF) camera interface. In addition to the optical output and mic array, audio I/O includes a mic, speaker, I2S, and a 3.5mm audio output.

The Zidoo M6 is further equipped with 2x USB 2.0 host ports and a micro-USB OTG port. It is unclear if there is a serial debug port in addition to the standard RS-232 port. You also get I2C, UART, ADC, and GPIO. The system has a 5V/2A DC jack along with power and recovery buttons and an LED.

Zidoo shows images and a detail view of the system’s 158 x 95mm mainboard, the M6 Mini PC Core Board, which may be available separately. The company offers a forum for discussing its products, and some of the firmware is openly licensed using GPL. We found out about the M6 on AndroidTVBox via CNXSoft.



Further information

No pricing or availability information was provided for the Zidoo M6. More information may be found on Zidoo’s M6 product page.

