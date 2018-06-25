RK3399 SBC offers dual Type-C with DP and optional PoE

Libre Computer unveiled a “ROC-RK3399 (Renegade Elite)” SBC that runs Android Oreo or mainline Linux 4.19+ and offers GbE with PoE, HDMI 2.0, 2x USB Type-C with DP, 3x USB 2.0, and dual 60-pin headers.



Libre Computer has posted some photos and preliminary specs of a ROC-RK3399 (Renegade Elite) board follow-on to last year’s Indiegogo launched Renegade SBC. The Renegade Elite will launch on Indiegogo in July with general availability due in August. The original Renegade eventually went on to be re-sold by T-Firefly as the Firefly-ROC-RK3328-CC, and a similar future appears to await the Renegade Elite, as the photos show the board imprinted with the Firefly logo.







ROC-RK3399 (Renegade Elite)

(click image to enlarge)







Renegade Elite (left) and original Renegade





Firefly-RK3399

As the ROC-RK3399 name suggests, the Renegade Elite, heard about from a Liliputing post , is built around the high-end Rockchip RK3399 SoC. The SoC features 2x Cortex-A72 cores, which are typically clocked up to 2.0GHz, as well as 4x -A53 cores and a Mali-T860 GPU.The Renegade Elite is larger than the Raspberry Pi sized Renegade, which ran on a quad -A53 Rockchip RK3328, but is smaller than the more feature-rich Firefly-RK3399 . (For other RK3399 boards see our catalog of 116 open-spec hacker boards .)

There’s still no price, and the specs are missing a few details. Like the Renegade, this will almost certainly be an open source board, although the Source Code and Download tabs on the preliminary product page are currently empty. The SBC supports Rockchip Linux 4.4, mainline Linux 4.19+, and Android 8.0 (“Oreo”).

The Rockchip RK3399 is accompanied by 4GB LPDDR4 RAM, and there’s an eMMC socket and a microSD slot. There’s no onboard wireless, but you get a GbE port with optional Power-over-Ethernet.

The Renegade Elite is equipped with dual USB 3.0 Type-C ports that support DisplayPort as well as USB functions, and one of them is designed as a power input for the 12V SBC. Three USB 2.0 ports are also available along with an HDMI 2.0 port, an eDP interface, and a mix of MIPI-DSI and CSI interfaces.

Unlike many RK3399 board, there are no discrete audio interfaces to exploit the SoC’s exceptional audio talents. Presumably, the HDMI 2.0 port supports audio, however. In place of the Renegade’s Raspberry Pi-style 40-pin expansion connector you get 60-pin high-speed PCIe and 60-pin low-speed connectora that likely include audio among many other interfaces.







Renegade Elite side and back views



Processor — Rockchip RK3399 (2x Cortex-A72 cores, 4x Cortex-A53 cores); Mali-T860 GPU

Memory: 4GB LPDDR4 RAM eMMC 5.x interface MicroSD slot 128Mb SPI NOR

Display/media: HDMI 2.0 port 2x DisplayPort (via 2x USB 3.0 Type-C) eDP MIPI-DSI MIPI-DSI /CSI MIPI-CSI

Networking — Gigabit Ethernet port with optional PoE

Other I/O: 2x USB 3.0 Type-C (1x with power) with DisplayPort support 3x USB 2.0 host ports UART and UART header

Expansion — 60-pin PCIe header; 60-pin low speed header

Other features — IR receiver; RTC with battery backup; recovery button

Power — DC 12V (power input via Type-C)

Operating system — Android 8 Oreo; Rockchip Linux 4.4; Mainline Linux 4.19+

Preliminary specifications listed for the ROC-RK3399-PC (Renegade Elite) include:



Further information

The Renegade Elite will launch on Indiegogo in July with general availability due in August. More information may be found on Libre Computer’s preliminary Renegade Elite product page.

