RK3399 SBC offers 40-pin and M.2 expansion

The Novasom-M9 is a compact SBC that runs Android or Linux on the Rockchip RK3399 with GbE, HDMI, eDP, MIPI-DSI and -CSI, USB 3.0, 40-pin GPIO, and an M.2 slot.



Novasom Industries has launched a media-oriented, 105 x 56mm Novasom-M9 SBC equipped with the hexacore Rockchip RK3399. Novasom previously produced two SBCs based on Rockchip’s quad-core Cortex-A53 RK3328: the SBC-M7FT and the later, modestly enhanced Novasom M7+.







Novasom-M9

SBC-M9D — 2GB RAM

SBC-M9E — 2GB RAM; 64GB eMMC

SBC-M9FT — 4GB RAM; 64GB eMMC

Three Novasom-M9 models are available:

Otherwise, the boards are identical, running Android or Linux on the same RK3399 SoC with 2x Cortex-A72 cores 4x -A53 cores, and a high-end Mali-T860 GPU. No clock rates were listed but they are usually 1.8GHz or 2.0GHz for the -A72 and 1.4GHz for the -A53 cores. For a quick comparison of most RK3399 SBCs, check out our guide to 136 Linux and Android hacker boards and click on one of the spreadsheet links.

Novasom’s spec presentation is a bit spotty in places. It appears that like the Novasom-M7, there is one USB 3.0 host port and micro-USB debug port on the coastline plus one more USB 3.0 and two USB 2.0 interfaces onboard. The board supplies coastline GbE and HDMI ports along with eDP, MIPI-DSI, dual MIPI-CSI, and 802.11ac with Bluetooth 4.1.







Novasom-M9, front and back

The Novasom-M9 is further equipped with a Raspberry Pi like 40-pin GPIO connector, an M.2 slot (type unknown), a microSD slot, an audio jack, and an RTC. The 12V SBC is available in 0 to 80°C and -20 to 85°C models. The board is referred to as a RASPMOOD design, which refers to 40-pin expansion, standardized connector types and positions, protected power input, and “USB extender.”

Specifications listed for the Novasom-M9 include:

Processor — Rockchip RK3399 (2x Cortex-A72 cores, 4x Cortex-A53 cores); Mali-T860 GPU

Memory: 2GB (D and E) or 4GB (FT) DDR3 RAM 16GB eMMC (E and FT only) MicroSD slot

Networking: Gigabit Ethernet port 802.11ac with antenna; Bluetooth 4.1

Media I/O: HDMI port eDP MIPI-DSI I2C PCAP touch controller 2x MIPI-CSI Audio jack SPDIF audio out

Other I/O: USB 3.0 host port USB 3.0 header 2x USB 2.0 headers Micro-USB debug port

Expansion: 40-pin GPIO connector (26x GPIO, I2C, SPI etc.) M.2 slot

Other features — RTC; IR input; user reset pushbutton

Power – 12V jack (6.5-18Vcc protected); 2.5W consumption; UPS manager (battery not included)

Operating temperature — 0 to 80°C or -20 to 85°C

Operating system — Android; Linux



Further information

No pricing or availability information was provided for the Novasom-M9. More information may be found in Novasom’s product page.