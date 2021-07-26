RK3399 mini-PC offers wide range of TV tuner and wireless options

Twitter Facebook LinkedIn Reddit Pinterest Email

Geniatech’s $179-and-up “APC820” media player mini-PC runs Android or Linux on Rockchip’s RK3399 with up to 4GB RAM and 128GB eMMC plus GbE, HDMI in and out, 4x USB, and optional TV tuners, WiFi/BT, LTE, and other wireless links.



Geniatech has launched a media-focused, wireless ready mini-PC based on the Rockchip RK3399 aimed at “commercial displays” such as signage solutions. The APC820 also has a bit of a set-top feel to it with its optional digital TV tuners. Other RK3399-based mini-PCs include Firefly’s Station P1.







APC820

In recent years, Geniatech has launched a variety of RK3399-based boards . Yet the 136 x 136 x 35mm APC820 runs on a square, possibly Nano-ITX form factor mainboard that appears to be new. The mini-PC runs Android 10 or Linux on the up to 1.8GHz, hexa-core -A72 and -A53 RK3399. Geniatech can optionally serve them up together for dual boot action.

The APC820 starts at $179 with 2GB DDR3 and 16GB eMMC, but no additional wireless or tuner options. It is unclear if this price includes the 802.11ac and Bluetooth 5.0 radios, which are listed as optional. Other options, including up to 4GB RAM and 128GB eMMC, push the price up to a maximum of $259.

Like Geniatech’s RK3568 and RK3566 Development Boards, there is a presumably PCIe-driven “GTIOT” expansion slot for wireless technologies. Options include LoRa, ZigBee, Z-Wave, GPS, BT 5.0, and LTE. The latter is also optionally available via a separate mini-PCIe slot accompanied by a micro-SIM card slot with anti-theft protection. Dual WiFi/BT antenna slots are available.

The APC820 supports optional TV tuners via a separate interface, including ATSC 1.0 or 3.0, DVB-T2/T/C, or ISDB-T/DTMB. An RF interface and IR receiver are also onboard.

The system is equipped with a microSD slot plus GbE, USB OTG Type C, USB 3.0, and USB 2.0 ports. Inside the box are 2x more USB 2.0 interfaces plus an RS-232 header.







Detail views for APC820 mainboard (left) and mini-PC

The APC820 supplies HDMI input and output ports, with the latter supporting audio output, 4Kp30 resolution, and support for up to 4x simultaneous 1080p displays. There is also mention of multi-screen displays modes including same or different displays and a splicing mode. Other media features include eDP, LVDS with backlight support, and 2x 8Ω/10W speakers.

The metal casing is listed as “industrial quality.” No standard temperature is listed, but -20 to 85°C support is optional. Other features include a 12V/2A DC input jack, a power key with optional automatic power-on, a K-lock, an RTC, and a watchdog timer.



Further information

The APC820 is available now, starting at $179 with 2GB DDR3 and 16GB eMMC. More information may be found on Geniatech’s product page and shopping page.

