Raspberry Pi Zero WH adds 40-pin GPIO header to Zero W

The $18 Raspberry Pi Zero WH adds a soldered 40-pin GPIO header to the Zero W for easier prototyping or taking advantage of the new GPIO Expander tool, which lets you access your Pi’s GPIO pins from a PC running Debian Stretch.



Raspberry Pi Trading has launched a variation on the Raspberry Pi Zero W that makes it more like a regular Raspberry Pi SBC and less like a computer-on-module. Designed for those who would prefer not to solder, the new Raspberry Pi Zero W adds a “professionally soldered” 40-pin GPIO header, enabling easier prototyping or a better fit for temporary projects that need the Zero W’s small size and wireless radios, but don’t require the permanence of soldered connections.







Raspberry Pi Zero WH

(click images to enlarge)



The key motivation for adding the GPIO header, however, is to fully exploit a GPIO Expander software tool that was released last month. The tool lets you plug in a Raspberry Pi Zero or Zero W to an x86-based PC or Mac running Debian Stretch via the micro-USB port in order to access the boards’ GPIO pins. The software is much easier than using SSH, and it lets you “take advantage of your x86 computer’s processing power in your physical computing projects,” explained the Raspberry Pi Foundation’s director of software Gordon Hollingworth in his Dec. 4 blog post.

With the Raspberry Pi Zero WH, you can now gain the full advantage of GPIO Expander without requiring soldering. The drawback, aside from the roughly $8.40 it adds to the price and the inability to do soldering, is that it adds the height of the pins to your design. But that’s not likely going to be much of a deterrence.

Of course, you can still add a 2×20 male header strip to the original Zero W with the Adafruit Raspberry Pi Zero W Budget Pack (see image below). However, since it’s bundled with many other features, it costs $34.50, and you still need to solder it down.







Raspberry Pi Zero W alone (left) and as part of an Adafruit Starter Pack

(click images to enlarge)



The $10 Raspberry Pi Zero W arrived last February with the same 65 x 30mm dimensions and feature set as the $5 Zero, but with the same Cypress CYW43438 wireless chip found on the Raspberry Pi 3, giving you 802.11n and Bluetooth 4.0. Other features are the same, including the 1GHz ARM11-based Broadcom BCM2836 SoC, 512MB RAM, a mini-HDMI port, microSD slot, and micro-USB OTG and power ports. It also offers composite video and reset headers, a CSI camera connector, and the 40 soldering points for the GPIO.



Further information

No official price was given for the Raspberry Pi Zero WH, and at publication time we did not find it on any U.S. distributors’ sites. However, it goes for 13.40 UK Pounds ($18.40) at the PiHut. More information may be found at the Raspberry Pi Blog announcement.

