Raspberry Pi Zero lookalike taps Zynq-7010 FPGA SoC

Trenz has launched an open-spec, 99 Euro “ZynqBerryZero” pseudo-clone of the RPi Zero SBC with a Zynq-7010 Arm/FPGA SoC, a microSD slot, dual micro-USB, mini-HDMI, CSI-2, and 40-pin GPIO.



Back in 2017, we missed the ZynqBerry SBC from Trenz Electronic, which combines a Xilinx Zynq-7010 FPGA SoC with a Raspberry Pi. Now Trenz has followed up with a ZynqBerryZero (TE0727) SBC that does much the same, but this time in imitation of the Raspberry Pi Zero. Available for 99 Euros ($117), the 65 x 30mm SBC offers a 40-pin GPIO header that can load Raspberry Pi HATs that support the Zero.







ZynqBerryZero (left) and earlier ZynqBerry

The ZynqBerryZero swaps out the Zero’s 1GHz, ARM11-based Broadcom BCM2836 for the Zynq-7010, which combines dual 667MHz Cortex-A9 cores with an FPGA with 28K logic cells, compared to 85K for the Zynq-7020. The SBC ships with 512MB DDR3L, 16MB flash, and a microSD slot.

Coastline ports are limited to a mini-HDMI Type-C port and dual micro-USB 2.0 ports: an OTG port and a port for JTAG/UART debugging and 5V power input. The 0 to 70°C tolerant board is further equipped with a MIPI-CSI-2 camera connector and a 40-pin header with 26x GPIOs.







ZynqBerryZero, front and back

As reported by Hackster.io and later picked up by CNXSoft , software documentation is still incomplete, but the board undoubtedly runs Xilinx PetaLinux. Schematics and other open source files can be found in the wiki.

Other open-spec SBCs with the Zynq-7000 include MYIR’s Z-turn and Z-turn Lite.



Further information

The ZynqBerryZero (TE0727) is available for 99 Euros ($117) or 114.84 Euros ($136) with VAT and shipping. More information may be found in the Trenz announcement, shopping/product page, and wiki.