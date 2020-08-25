Raspberry Pi Zero lookalike taps Zynq-7010 FPGA SoC

Raspberry Pi Zero lookalike taps Zynq-7010 FPGA SoCAug 25, 2020 — by Eric Brown — 825 views
Trenz has launched an open-spec, 99 Euro “ZynqBerryZero” pseudo-clone of the RPi Zero SBC with a Zynq-7010 Arm/FPGA SoC, a microSD slot, dual micro-USB, mini-HDMI, CSI-2, and 40-pin GPIO.
Back in 2017, we missed the ZynqBerry SBC from Trenz Electronic, which combines a Xilinx Zynq-7010 FPGA SoC with a Raspberry Pi. Now Trenz has followed up with a ZynqBerryZero (TE0727) SBC that does much the same, but this time in imitation of the Raspberry Pi Zero. Available for 99 Euros ($117), the 65 x 30mm SBC offers a 40-pin GPIO header that can load Raspberry Pi HATs that support the Zero.
ZynqBerryZero (left) and earlier ZynqBerry
(click images to enlarge)
The ZynqBerryZero swaps out the Zero’s 1GHz, ARM11-based Broadcom BCM2836 for the Zynq-7010, which combines dual 667MHz Cortex-A9 cores with an FPGA with 28K logic cells, compared to 85K for the Zynq-7020. The SBC ships with 512MB DDR3L, 16MB flash, and a microSD slot.
Coastline ports are limited to a mini-HDMI Type-C port and dual micro-USB 2.0 ports: an OTG port and a port for JTAG/UART debugging and 5V power input. The 0 to 70°C tolerant board is further equipped with a MIPI-CSI-2 camera connector and a 40-pin header with 26x GPIOs.
ZynqBerryZero, front and back
(click images to enlarge)
As reported by Hackster.io and later picked up by CNXSoft, software documentation is still incomplete, but the board undoubtedly runs Xilinx PetaLinux. Schematics and other open source files can be found in the wiki.
Other open-spec SBCs with the Zynq-7000 include MYIR’s Z-turn and Z-turn Lite.
Further information
The ZynqBerryZero (TE0727) is available for 99 Euros ($117) or 114.84 Euros ($136) with VAT and shipping. More information may be found in the Trenz announcement, shopping/product page, and wiki.
