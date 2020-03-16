Raspberry Pi sized SBC is smallest Ryzen R1000-based model yet

DFI’s Linux-friendly, Raspberry Pi sized “GHF51” SBC has a Ryzen Embedded R1000, up to 8GB DDR4 and 64GB eMMC, GbE and USB 3.1 Gen2 Type-C, 2x micro-HDMI, and optional -20 to 70°C support.



DFI has posted preliminary specs for what appears to be the smallest AMD Ryzen Embedded SBC yet. The GHF51 runs Linux or Win 10 IoT Enterprise on AMD’s Ryzen Embedded R1000, the dual-core, slightly stripped down sibling to the up to quad-core Ryzen Embedded V1000. Its Raspberry Pi-like, 84 x 55mm footprint is much smaller than Sapphire Technology’s 101.6 x 101.6mm NP-FP5 and BP-FP5 SBCs, as well as several larger, R1000 compatible 3.5-inch and Mini-ITX boards we’ve seen, such as Seco’s recent, 3.5-inch SBC-C90 and DFI’s full-height Mini-ITX GH171, both of which also support the V1000.







GHF51, front and back

(click images to enlarge)



Since these are preliminary specs, and the faded-out detail view shows a slightly different configuration with mini-DP instead of HDMI ports, we will skip the spec table for now. The reader who tipped us to the product (thanks, Kodkuce!) told us a DFI rep said the product was aiming for a Q3 release.

The GHF51 supports a 12W R1000, which likely means a choice of the first two, dual-core R1000 models with 12-25W TDPs: the 3.5GHz R1606G and 3.3GHz R1505G. AMD recently announced two new dual-core R1000 models: the R1102G with 6W TDP and the R1305G with 8-10W TDP.

The GHF51 is equipped with 2GB to 8GB soldered, 3200MHz DDR4 plus 16GB to 64GB eMMC. For the single GbE port you get a choice of Intel I211AT or I211IT controllers. There’s also a speedy USB 3.1 Gen 2 Type C port and 2x micro-HDMI 1.4 ports for up to 4096 x 2160 @ 24Hz.







GHF51 and block diagram

(click images to enlarge)



The SBC provides 8-bit DIO, SMBus, and a full-size mini-PCIe slot with PCIe Gen2 and USB 2.0 (or optional USB 3.1 Gen2). There’s also a watchdog, TPM 2.0 chip, and an RTC with coin cell battery. The block diagram also shows an SPI interface.

The board has a 12V DC input and supports 0 to 60°C operation with optional -20 to 70°C support. Humidity tolerance is listed as 5 to 90% RH.



Further information

No pricing information was provided for the “preliminary” GHF51, which appears to be headed for a Q3 release. More information may be found on DFI’s product page.

