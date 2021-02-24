Raspberry Pi relaunches four IQAudio HATs

Twitter Facebook LinkedIn Reddit Pinterest Email

Raspberry Pi Ltd has relaunched four IQaudio HATs as official Pi audio add-ons with lower prices ranging from $20 to $30: the IQaudio DAC+, DAC Pro, DigiAMP+ and Codec Zero.



In December, Raspberry Pi Trading announced it had acquired IQAudio and would be relaunching their Raspberry Pi audio HATs at lower prices. As reported by MagPi, IQAudio’s four most popular HATs have now been relaunched as official Pi accessories and are available via the usual Pi resellers.







IQaudio HATs (left) and feature comparison chart

(click images to enlarge)







IQaudio DAC+

(click images to enlarge)



IQaudio DAC+ — $20 — Like many audio add-on cards for the Pi, the IQaudio DAC+ is built on TI’s “Burr Brown” PCM5122 DAC (Digital to Analog Converter) chip. The chip provides 12/106-dB stereo DAC conversion with a 32-bit, 384kHz PCM interface plus Linux drivers. Previously sold as the Pi-DAC+, the HAT integrates a headphone socket with a 24-bit/192kHz “full HD” headphone amplifier. The HAT also provides a 40-pin header and a Phono/RCA output.





IQaudio DAC Pro

(click images to enlarge)



IQaudio DigiAMP+

(click images to enlarge)



Codec Zero

(click images to enlarge)



Further information

The IQaudio HATs are available at the prices listed above at the bottom of the Raspberry Pi products page, with further links to shopping pages. More information may be found in this IQaudio product brief (PDF).