Raspberry Pi HAT offers CAT-M1 modem

Avnet’s $73 “Monarch Go Pi HAT” integrates a Sequans Monarch Go LTE-M and NB-IoT modem and provides a interface for Click modules and the option to operate standalone via a micro-USB port.



Avnet, which recently launched a Renesas ZMOD4410 Indoor Air Quality HAT, has followed up with another Raspberry Pi HAT, this time providing LTE Cat-M1 (LTE-M) and NB-IoT. The Monarch Go Pi HAT is pre-certified for Verizon with the help of a pre-installed Verizon ThingSpace IoT SIM and is designed for applications including asset tracking and remote monitoring. Other RPi HATs with LTE include MechaTracks’ 4GPi, which offers a higher-bandwidth CAT4 modem.







Monarch Go Pi HAT with (left) and without the Raspberry Pi

(click images to enlarge)



The $73 kit includes Sequan Communications’ otherwise $41 Monarch Go LTE-M modem with integrated antenna. It also supports the Monarch Go-GPS modem, which combines CAT-M1 with GPS. The modems include a Sequans Monarch GM01Q module, which is certified by operators in North America, Europe and Asia.

The Monarch Go Pi HAT works with any system with a Pi-compatible 40-pin header. The HAT can also be used standalone thanks to a built-in USB-UART bridge interface. Users can link to the modem via the micro-USB port, which can also be used as a debug and programming port.







Monarch Go Pi HAT block diagram

(click image to enlarge)



The Monarch Go Pi HAT is equipped with a “shuttle click expansion connector,” also known as a MikroBUS interface, to enable 3.3V I/O I2C, SPI, UART and GPIO-based Click modules from MikroElektronika. Other components include a 1.8V to 3.3V voltage I/O translator.



Further information

The Monarch Go Pi HAT kit is available in the Americas for $72.95. More information may be found in Avnet’s announcement and product page.